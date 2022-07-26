Royal news: Meghan and Harry’s mansion targeted, Prince George turns 9

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Santa Barbara mansion has been targeted by intruders twice in the space of 12 days.

Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all book is set to be released at the end of the year, and Meghan Markle was forced to return the tiara she wore on her wedding day.

Prince George has recently celebrated his 9th birthday, and to mark the special day Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an adorable new photograph of him on their Instagram page.

Meghan and Harry’s Santa Barbara mansion targeted

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s £11 million (R222 million) mansion has been targeted twice by intruders in the space of 12 days.

According to The Sun, Santa Barbara Police records show officers being alerted to their mansion on their wedding anniversary on 19 May, and then again on 31 May hours before the Duke and Duchess jetted off to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple has employed Barack Obama’s former bodyguard, Christopher Sanchez, as well as the late Michael Jackson’s former security chief, Alberto Alvarez, to protect them and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince George’s 9th birthday marked by new portrait taken by his mother Kate

Taking to their official shared Instagram page, the Cambridge’s shared a new photograph of the Young Prince George to celebrate his 9th birthday.

The photograph was taken by his mother Kate Middleton on their family trip to the beach, and the photograph sees George dressed in a light blue golf shirt, posing for the camera with a big and bright smile.

“George is turning 9,” says the caption of the post.

Thousands of royal fans took to the comments section of the post to compliment Kate and William for raising such a handsome and charming young man, while others wished George a happy birthday.

Prince Harry’s memoir set for Christmas release

The highly anticipated tell-all book written by Prince Harry is apparently set to be released this year, during the Christmas period.

According to The Sun, a publisher has revealed the memoir has been completed and has been signed off by the lawyers to be published and released.

“The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

“The publishing date has been pushed back once. However, it is on track for the end of the year,” said a publisher.

Meghan Markle forced to return tiara after wedding

On Meghan Markle’s wedding day, she got the chance to wear Queen Mary’s Bandeau tiara, which was left to Queen Elizabeth II when Mary died.

In an audio recording for the the royal wedding outfits exhibition at Windsor Castle, Meghan revealed how she came to choosing that specific tiara for her wedding.

The ex-royal said that she and Harry had made their way to Buckingham Palace to meet with the Queen as well as the late Prince Phillip to choose a tiara for her special day.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day, as you can imagine,” said Markle.

She said that when trying on Queen Mary’s Bandeau tiara it stood out because it was very simple and clean, which was the look she was going for for her wedding day.

“That was the one that, I think, as we tried them on – stood out; I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple, and I think – also at that point – an extension to what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress, which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern,” said Markle.

However, because Meghan was borrowing the tiara for her wedding, she could not keep it, and had to return it to the Queen.