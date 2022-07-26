F1’s Lewis Hamilton shares his love for Musa Keys’ music

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Local Amapiano stars continue to get appreciation from international stars, this time from seven-time Formula One champion – Lewis Hamilton.

The F1 driver shared an Instagram reel of his experience of the French Grand Prix over the weekend, after he finished in second place.

He captioned it: “Whole weekend in one minute”. The song choice for the video was Musa Keys featuring Loui, Selema.

Lewis Hamilton shows Musa Keys love. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/NAmmf7X2xq — Everything SA Music (@ESAMofficial_) July 25, 2022

South African artists such as Boity Thulo, Cassper Nyovest and fans commented on Hamilton’s post, as people were overjoyed with the Mercedes driver’s love for local music.

Picture: Screengrab

Picture: Screengrab

Musa Keys has described himself as the “Tsonga Micheal Jackson”. He was born and raised in Limpopo, and his real name is Musa Makamu.

His music is largely the popular Amapiano genre, with hits such as Wena, Vula Mlomo, Samarian Boy and Thando Lwami.

Just like his fellow artists, he was recently in Europe as part of his music world tour.

ALSO READ: Scorpion Kings announce big concert date after Covid-19 postponement

Musa Keys performed in Portugal, France, Netherlands and Nigeria.

The raise of Amapiano has received interest across the globe, BBC has documented its success in a series titled THIS IS AMAPIANO on their YouTube channel.

The documentary features popular artists such as Daliwonga, DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Felo Le Tee, Sha Sha, Mas Musiq, DJ Stokie, Major League DJz, Tyler ICU and many others.

Led by South African touring DJ and producer, Da Kruk, viewers are taken on a journey of how Amapiano became a commercial success in 2016, and then an international phenomenon years later.

Da Kurk says the success of Amapiano is a major milestone and “signifies that Africa, with so little resources, is still the melting pot of culture, style and music”.`