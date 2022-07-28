‘Everything to me was a surprise’ says Sbahle Mpisane about Andile’s marriage

Lerato Maimela

Just as the whole country was baffled to witness Royal AM chairperson, Andile Mpisane, getting married to social media influencer Tamia Louw, mere months after splitting with his baby mama Sithelo Shozi, Sbahle Mpisane has revealed in a video recording that she too was just as shocked.

In a voice recording sent to Sithelo Shozi by Sbahle Mpisane that was recently leaked by Twitter gossip blogger Musa Khawula, the fitness bunny expressed how she was not involved in her brother – Andile Mpisane’s love life, and that she was not even aware of who Tamia Louw was when the two of them got married.

A voice recording from Sbahle Mpisane to Sithelo Shozi leaks.



This comes after Andile Mpisane married Tamia.



PRESS PLAY. pic.twitter.com/mBBKobnPiF— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 27, 2022

Sbahle Mpisane even said that she wanted to call Shozi and check up on her during the difficult time she was going through, but could not do so because her calls would be traced and listened to by other people.

“I don’t know about you, but I didn’t know about her. Everything to me was a surprise, and I just had no comfort to call you because I know that our calls are traced,” said Sbahle Mpisane.

ALSO READ: ‘My daughter does not have a father or extended family’ says Sithelo Shozi

Sbahle then went on to tell the mother-of-three (Shozi) that she does not know where she stands in her life, and that she would like some clarity on what Andile Mpisane and Tamia Louw’s marriage meant for her and their relationship.

“Aside from everything, I just don’t know where you and I stand, and how we should continue to go on. So that’s why I would like to speak to you to find out how you are,” said Mpisane.

Earlier this month, Sbahle took to her Instagram live to address some questions which she has been frequently asked by her followers.

When the 28-year-old social media influencer was asked whether she unfollowed Shozi on Instagram following the abuse allegations she made against Andile, Sbahle revealed that Shozi had blocked her.

On Shozi’s daughter’s first birthday, the Mpisane’s took to social media to send birthday tributes to her and wish her a happy and blessed first birthday.

Shozi took to her Instagram stories following the birthday tributes to announce that her daughter Coco does not have a father or an extended family.

“As far as I’m concerned my daughter does not have a father or an extended family, until proven otherwise,” said Shozi.

This statement comes after Andile Mpisane requested to have a paternity test done for the two children he shares with Shozi, as he has accused her of sleeping around with multiple men.