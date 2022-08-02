Actress Angelique Gerber wins boxing match for GBV [video]

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Angelique Gerber took part in the first-ever female fight at a BoxOp event after defeating her singer opponent Tasché Burger over the weekend.

The boxing event was built up with much hype and marketing, as it took place at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The TV presenter has been training since March, after she announced that she will be taking part in the first-ever female fight in a BoxOp event. She asked fans to tag the person they would like to see in the boxing ring with her, in the end, Burger took up the fight.

Gerber won by a unanimous decision, winning on points and was crowned champion of BoxOp Edition Three.

The actress and singer took part in the boxing match to spotlight gender-based violence. Die Een singer raised funds for non-profit charity (NPC), Family Protection Association, dedicated to rescuing men, women, and children from abusive and violent situations.

Gerber shared her experience in an Instagram reel, which showcased her preparations before the match, walking out in a red robe with her boxing coach and appearing quite pumped up for the fight. The video also shows her bruises as a result of the fight.

Thanking multiple people, Gerber wrote: “Here you go: Thank you first of all to my Heavenly Father, and every person who prayed for my fight!

“Secondly, I am just GRATEFUL for the awareness we were able to create against Gender Violence in collaboration with @familyprotectionassociationsa and @yellowforsurvivors!”

“Thirdly, thank you @boxopsa (the ENTIRE team) for the event and for such a successful day and evening! @janisellis joh you were my right hand, @vanes.mari you were so supportive all the time I appreciate you!

“Then… thanks to my coaches @stephan_dlr @dricusduplessis and @vusi_for_boxing you are the BEST!! @citboxing only makes champions!”

Gerber also thanked her family, her children and friends for all their support.