‘A slay queen demon has possesed my wife’ – Nota

Kaunda Selisho

Controversial clout chaser Nota Baloyi has launched another verbal attack against his estranged wife, Berita, during Women’s Month as she tours Europe.

His latest tirade comes just days after he declared “F*** Women’s Day” on his Twitter page.

“I spoke out about Gender Based Violence, Femicide [and] Rape Culture they tried to use my wife to shut me up, now she’s posting thirst traps @BeritaAfroSoul… Her career was going well until she started listening to the people poisoning her against me. I’ll pray on it, lord help her!” he added.

Nota was instantly questioned about this by Twitter users who saw his rant.

Exactly! Then it should mean she was with him because someone influenced her to be with him. Again that doesn't look very good for him.— Morongoa♥️ (@Mo_Shongz) August 11, 2022

“Don’t do this if [you] ever loved [your] wife I’m sure [you] have her cellphone numbers call her there’s no need [to] be all over social media and doing [this],” pleaded @Cheessgirl, to which Nota responded: “They told her to block me so I can’t contact her except for when she calls me occasionally. She last called me on the 26th of July. Please pray for her, she’s self destructing in front of our eyes!”

Scores of followers asked him to “move on”, “let go” and to stop behaving like a bitter ex and he spent the better part of his day responding to as many tweets as he could.

No don’t do this. Siyacela— Lindiwe (@lindiwe_Nby) August 10, 2022

You are not my wife, I don’t need to explain myself to you!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022

We must brace ourselves for Nota's tl rants about Berita. That's how breakup heartbreak hits a narcissist. First its denial, where he thinks she's just angry she'll come back. Then comes a time when reality kicks in, that's where the labeling and shaming starts— SITHALE✍???? (@SithaleKgaogelo) August 10, 2022

Nota please just log off. This is not it. https://t.co/aVp34loMJS— Digital (@gracious_Orate) August 10, 2022

There’s no way @beritaafrosoul would’ve used me to gain South African residency but I was friends with Nhlanhla Lux before I met her… My wife is against illegal immigration & she would always condemn waiters that were working in South Africa without papers, for causing conflict! https://t.co/nh1ObpncGJ— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022

In addition to the range of bizarre claims he has made about her and the reasons for the end of their marriage, he also claimed that the Illuminati had gotten to her and that an evil spirit now lives in her body. Nota then claimed he faced abuse in their marriage.

If you love @beritaafrosoul join our prayers for her to overcome the Slay Queen Demon that’s possessed my wife. It hurts to have to go through this publicly but no man can sit idly by as his wife destroys her own life with the world watching & our enemies cheering! #BlackLoveBack https://t.co/XjZM4YYeg7— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022

Upon seeing that she recently performed at a wedding, he then accused her of “using him” for marriage content.

“Maybe @beritaafrosoul used me for marriage content to get wedding bookings… She’s wiped her Instagram timeline like she didn’t across vowing to be with me for better or worse in sickness & in health… How can someone who clearly doesn’t respect her own vows be a wedding singer?”

At a later stage, he admitted that she had blocked him on social media which means that he uses alternate methods to view the things she had posted as he cannot do so from his own account.

Hope so too but I’m blocked…— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022

Berita did not have much to say in response and she simply repeated her wish for Nota to get help.

tbh I don’t think like that. I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself???????? https://t.co/GzYfZDgvCu— Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) August 11, 2022

In a lengthy Twitter thread, published in July 2022, Berita confirmed that she had left their marital home earlier this year and said; “The day I decided to leave my marriage. Is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive”.

She added that she had been quiet about the matter out of respect for the families involved, alluding to the fact that their respective families may have been discussing the issue.

“Morning tweeps. I was off Twitter for a couple of days. I only became aware of the statements made by Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ last night. I would like to first of all clear the air by being transparent to you all.

“I have been quiet because there is families involved in this situation. I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13 of January 2022. As it stands we are currently separated,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Is Berita reaching her breaking point with Nota’s lies?