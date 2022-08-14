Kaunda Selisho

Businessman Leeroy Sidambe has broken months of silence to clear the air about the status of his marriage to Mary Jane Sidambe. He issued a statement over the weekend claiming to have separated from his wife in order to be with his girlfriend, Mihlali Ndamase.

Leeroy characterised his split from Mary Jane as separation and stated that he tried to make the process as amicable as possible for the sake of the children he shares with Mary Jane as well as both their families.

Dumezweni Leeroy Sidambe and his wife, Mary Jane | Picture: Twitter

“Before everything else, I am a father, whose sole aim is to protect and provide for my two beautiful children. I have consistently shielded them from this period of change in our lives. They are the only reason I sought to have a quiet separation from my estranged wife,” read part of his statement.

He claimed to have initiated the process of ending his marriage in March with a view to ensuring he still had access to his children.

“According to my understanding and that conveyed by my lawyers, this meant that my estranged wife and I were free to live our lives as we saw fit. Free to move on in whatever manner we chose as single individuals.”

It was during this separation that Leeroy said he fell in love with influencer Mihlali Ndamase and said that he was saddened to see her name “dragged daily” on social media for loving him “boldly and loudly.”

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe | Picture: Twitter

“The constant harassment she receives, instigated by my estranged wife’s associates, is unbearable and quite frankly not safe for anyone’s mental well-being.”

He concluded his statement by praising his girlfriend, lambasting her so-called bullies and declaring that it all has to stop.

Who is Leeroy Sidambe?

Sidambe is the Chairman and Group CEO of the Sakhile Ezweni Group.

He describes his business as “a multidisciplinary group of entities, security, cleaning, events management, construction bakery and project management.”

Judging by his LinkedIn profile, he has a background in events management and has worked on major events like the 2010 Fifa World Cup which took place in South Africa and Nelson Mandela’s memorial service at the FNB Stadium, nine years ago.

Leeroy and Mary Jane Sidambe | Picture: Twitter

He is said to have been romantically involved with the woman he now calls his estranged wife for 20 years.

Very little is known about her or what she does.

