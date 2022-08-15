PIC: Steve Hofmeyr’s shower selfie takes Afrikaans ladies’ breath away

Xanet Scheepers

Afrikaans singer, Steve Hofmeyr warmed the loins of many women on Sunday, as a cold front swept through big parts of the country.

Hofmeyr, who often shares his controversial opinions on everything from politics to the LGBTQ+ community took his fans’ breath away, after posting a photo of himself in the shower on his Instagram account.

The steamy shower selfie had women and men swooning all over the Pampoen singer in his Instagram comments.

The PG photo, however doesn’t give much away, only showing off Hofmeyr’s impressive sculpted arms and chest with his face covered in soap and water.

While many of his fans and followers were ecstatic by ‘the lovely view’ in their Instagram feeds, others were disappointed that the singer did not share a full-length photo.

“No man Steve! Now my chest is tight and my breath is racing! Not good for an old woman’s heart,” said one follower.

“Oh, Steve too nice but couldn’t you have put up a full photo. Have a nice day and love to you and your family,” another fan commented.

Another fan reminisced about a photo of him biting on a towel, which was published in a magazine years ago.

“Wow, long time no see. Do you remember that one where you bit the towel? Was in a magazine years ago….” the fan commented.

“Look at that beautiful body. The sexiest man in the whole world,” another woman gushed on Instagram.

Hofmeyr was in the small coastal town of Great Brak River where he performed at the De Dekke Restaurant on Thursday and Friday evening, ending his weekend off with a show at Langenhoven Gymnasium in Oudtshoorn on Saturday evening.

In April, The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) issued a letter of demand to Hofmeyr for his remarks that Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals and the LGBTQ+ community represents bestiality.

ALSO SEE: Steve Hofmeyr faces music from Human Rights Commission over Disney bestiality comments