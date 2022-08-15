Family confirms the passing of TKZee’s Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala

Kaunda Selisho

South Africa is once again in mourning after the family of music icon Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala confirmed that he ​​passed away on Monday morning, as a result of an epileptic seizure.

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning, as a result of an epileptic seizure,” read part of the statement.



It is believed that the 45-year-old musician was with his girlfriend at the time of his passing.

The Tshabalala family asked for privacy during this difficult period and stated that details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course.



Magesh was the son of Pirates boss Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala, and the football club also issued a statement regarding his passing which reads as follows:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is saddened by the news of the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala, Tokollo.

“Tokollo, who also goes by the name of Magesh, was a renowned musician, famously known for his songwriting and being a member of the group TKZee (alongside Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala).

“We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala Family and pledge our profound moral support. We supplicate that God gives the family fortitude at this moment of extreme grief and pain.

“May his soul repose peacefully.”

TKZee is known for hits like We Love This Place, Phalafala and their now infamous collaboration with the current Manchester United coach, Benni McCarthy, Shibobo.

Zwai Bala and others took to social media to express their sorrow about Magesh’s death.

He will be missed by his family, friends and fans. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RIPMagesh pic.twitter.com/CPaS6pO76R— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) August 15, 2022