‘Your voice in music will always make us happy’ – Magesh laid to rest

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kwaito legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, who was part of the legendary Kwaito group TKZee was laid to rest on Friday in Johannesburg.

The funeral service was attended by close friends and family. It took place at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Friday morning, before proceeding to the Westpark Cemetery, where he was buried.

The 45-year-old Tshabalala ​​passed away last week, after suffering an epileptic seizure which was the result of a brain injury from a car crash in 2001.

TKZee group member, Kabelo Mabalane opened the proceedings with a speech, saying his life was never the same after he meet Magesh and he “wailed” when he heard of his friend’s passing.

Mabalane said it dawn on him this week, that he meet his wife, Gail Mabalane, through Magesh.

“You change my life, it was never the same. Music was the common denominator of our lives, we would fight, and be the best of friends but it was always music that connected us.”

Mabalane then remembered their childhood, a time spent together in high school making music before TKZee become a group. At that time, Magesh went by the artist name 2 Slice.

Mabalane says they were mischievous kids who often bunked school to travel to record labels to convince them to sign them.

Fellow TKZee member, Zwai Bala, then sang his rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Magesh’s younger sister, Kutlwano Tshabalala, said it was difficult to describe him because “he was out of this world”.

“He was full of character, crazy, unpredictable. You can’t describe Tokollo, you have to experience him,” she went on to say.

Tshabalala then explained that Magesh took his role as a brother seriously, “He loved everyone, he wanted everyone to feel loved”.

She added that fame never got to him, however, when there was bad publicity surrounding his name, he would often check on his family to see if they were okay.

“When the rumour mills got too bad, he would always send me a message and say ‘you know me’ and I love you most.”

Tshabalala says her brother was her “shield” and not having him physically present in her life is daunting “but I know, he is always with me, I love you, we miss you,” she concluded.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, a family friend, said as a department they appreciated Magesh’s humility and commitment to arts and culture.

“To us, the Gauteng provincial department he was a great artist and inspired so many young people. Above all else, he was super talented as a writer, as a singer and as a dancer. Tokollo was a star, a pioneer of note…

“Your voice in music will always make us happy, that is a sign of life when lived.”

Magesh’s memorial service will occur next Wednesday, 24 August, at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton, Johannesburg.