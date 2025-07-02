‘The betrayal is painful’: Simphiwe Dana on people stealing from her

The singer recently celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album.

Singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana has opened up about the betrayal she has suffered over the past few years.

Taking to Instagram, Dana shared a cryptic message saying that people have stolen from her in the past five years.

“I’m actually getting madder by the moment. I know I bring genius things. For the past five years, I’ve been stolen from. And my people have been a part of it. I’m tired. The betrayal is painful,” she wrote.

Dana hinted last month, while celebrating 20 years since the release of her debut album Zandisile, that she was navigating a turbulent time in her life.

“The celebration of Simphiwe Dana’s 20-year career comes at the tail-end of a tumultuous era in my life, but it’s still a nice thing to point at as something to celebrate. Fulfilment is not the right word, but it’s the best word I can think of right now. I feel this really grounded sense of accomplishment,” she said in a press statement.

Simphiwe Dana celebrates debut album

Dana commemorated the milestone with two special performances at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban and the Baxter Theatre Concert Hall in Cape Town.

Reflecting on her early career, the Ndiredi hitmaker said she always felt she brought something unique to the industry.

“I knew I looked different, I sounded different, and the songs I wanted to sing were different.

“I thought I was telling people, ‘Make way, something different is coming,’ but in hindsight, I was telling all of our stories about what it means to affirm yourself — because the world will always tell you that you’re supposed to be something else,” she added.

