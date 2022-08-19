FBI reports reveals what happened between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Citizen Reporter

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitts’s legal battles continue to get uglier after the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) released the contents of their infamous altercation on a private jet in 2016.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and since then the former couple has not been on good terms.

Reports in the United States claimed the actress’s separation came because she was unhappy with how Pitt was parenting their six kids.

Their kids are Maddox (21), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16), and twins Knox and Vivienne (14).

An FBI redacted report of the incident, was released and it details what occurred on September 14, 2016, on a private jet, that led Jolie to file for divorce a week later.

Jolie and Pitt have been revealed as the subjects of an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleges being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane.

The FBI is involved after it was disclosed that Jolie was the one who laid the lawsuit and alleged that Pitt assaulted her on the plane including their children.

The family was heading back to the US after a trip to France.

It was alleged that Pitt was also involved in an altercation with his son Maddox, who was 15 at the time. Pitt would later be cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI in that alleged incident.

The FBI report details what Jolie says happened when they were onboard during the heated argument. Pitt allegedly told Jolie that one of her children “looked like a f****** Columbine kid”, and he is alleged to have said she was “ruining this family”.

It is believed Pitt was referring to a school massacre that occurred in Columbine High School in 1999, when two students murdered 12 children.

Pitt has denied the allegations levelled against him by Jolie. The FBI report does note that criminal charges wouldn’t be pursued.

Jolie’s and Pitt’s divorce was finalised in 2019, but their custody battle for their five children continues. Jolie is requesting primary custody, leading to their long legal battle.

The exes also have a business legal battle, after Pitt accused Jolie of seeking to “inflict harm” on him by selling her 50 per cent stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch with “poisonous associations and intentions”.

The allegations were made in court filings in June, as part of Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie over the sale of Chateau Miraval.

In October 2021, Jolie sold her share of the southern France vineyard — where she and Pitt had their wedding — to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Russia-born billionaire Yuri Shefler’s drinks conglomerate.

