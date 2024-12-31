8 years later: Brangelina reportedly reach an agreement on divorce settlement

Movie stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly agreed on a divorce settlement after eight years of bickering in court. Picture: SHAUN CURRY / Getty Images

The it-couple of the noughties, ‘Brangelina’, have reached a divorce settlement after eight years of bickering in court.

Movie stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly agreed on their legal separation after the former filed for divorce against 61-year-old Pitt in 2016.

The divorce came just two years after they tied the knot. The couple had been together since 2004.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt,” said Jolie’s lawyer James Simon in a statement published by SkyNews.

“She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.

“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

No court documents have been filed yet, and a judge will need to sign off on the agreement.

Marital turmoil

The award-winning actors have six children together.

When Jolie filed for divorce she claimed that the Troy star had abused her and their children on a private flight from Europe in 2016.

In 2022, the Associated Press reported that Jolie alleged Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.

The descriptions of the alleged abuse came in a cross-complaint Jolie filed in the couple’s dispute over a French home and winery they co-owned that is separate from their ongoing divorce, which she sought soon after.

“Pitt’s aggressive behaviour [sic] started even before the family got to the airport, with Pitt having a confrontation with one of the children.

“After the flight took off, Jolie approached Pitt and asked him what was wrong,” the filing said.

“Pitt accused her of being too deferential to the children and verbally attacked her.”

A representative for Pitt, who was not authorized to speak publicly, strongly denied Jolie’s allegations and called them “another rehash that only harms the family.”

In 2019, a judge declared them divorced and single, but the settling of their assets and child custody had to be decided separately.

A private judge hired by Pitt reached a decision soon after that, which included equal custody of their children, but Jolie filed to have him removed from the case over an unreported conflict of interest.

An appeals court agreed and the judge was removed. The couple had to start over.

The use of private judges, an increasingly common move among splitting celebrities in recent years, has meant court proceedings are largely kept under wraps.

