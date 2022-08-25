Kwesta breaks down Big Zulu’s diss track

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South African Hip Hop is hard at work trying to get the genre back to what it was as another rapper Kwesta responded to Big Zulu’s viral diss track.

It’s been a week of local rappers chit-chatting and going after each other, with all this “animosity” starting from Big Zulu’s 150 Bars.

The diss track takes aim at the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O, Nota Baloyi, Kwesta and podcaster Silk Talk.

Hip Hop fans are loving the responses from K.O and now Kwesta. The Ngud hitmaker released Quantham (First Load)’ on Wednesday.

Kwesta criticised Big Zulu’s diss track, calling it a “groupie” response as he went in on every single bar.

It’s not even a diss track, ngithethisa nje groupie Am a star clever mang’ngena cameras click flash ngazophandela la clever get your shit snatch bewuz’hambela kahle nj udlal i3 step where my car(vela) kyavez’inkabi spit(Spitz) trash Bathi Zulu uyasabeka, basho uZakwe noZuluBoy, lo uZulu uyasabela.

He continues to rap that Big Zulu did this for “Twitter” and could have kept it to himself and that he didn’t have to disrespect him.

Kwesta respond to Big Zulu diss track, #Quantham (First Load)



Full audio out on YouTube : https://t.co/7UMMMudYKg pic.twitter.com/u3K814OgBr— SA HIP HOP 247 ???? (@sahiphop247) August 24, 2022

Kwesta further raps: “I am in the league, you don’t even rank”. Kwesta then confirms that Big Zulu is living and renting from one of his homes. A claim made by controversial commentator Nota Baloyi.

“B**h you out there in my old crib, craving for a win. Ain’t no saving you again,” Kwesta raps.

Hip Hop and rap fans alike were more than pleased with Kwesta’s response.

Kwesta raised the bar. Duncan rewriting his whole response for the 14th time now ???????????? Homie is going to drop next year— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) August 24, 2022

Listen : OK kwesta responds to big Zulu, Duncan also responded SA Hip Hop



Vavi home Affairs Morena #MusaKhawula#disstrack #Kwesta pic.twitter.com/ucVi7S6Ipx— Mr Terrence (@MrTerrence7) August 24, 2022

SA HIP HOP rappers planing to revive the genre by releasing diss tracks.???????? #Kwesta #Quantham pic.twitter.com/WEYOb7CkBG— Minister Of Hustlers.???? (@Tando_SA) August 24, 2022

???? #Kwesta just reminded everyone that he’s a Lyrical Genius! ???? pic.twitter.com/XvMzQUiymo— Ndu Mdletshe (@NduduzoMdletsh4) August 24, 2022

I thank Big Zulu thou for igniting Hip Hop, now its back and alive.



Unfortunately Kwesta just mopped the floor with his dreadlocks. pic.twitter.com/xg9HwM1T7r— Yanga (@Yanga_Co) August 24, 2022

Cassper Nyovest also entered the conversation by implying Big Zulu’s 150 Bars was a response to his Oooh Ahh verse. He tweeted: “Let’s research a lil bit. His song was a reply to that. That’s why he started with the tag “Ke Hip Hop Dawg”. Anyway, as you were!”

Cassper further insinuated he is the reason local Hip Hop is still relevant.