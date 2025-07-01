WATCH: Ladysmith Black Mambazo honoured with special award celebrating 65 years in music

The group was recognised for its lasting contribution to South Africa’s indigenous music.

Ukhozi FM has honoured legendary Isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo with a special award in celebration of the group’s 65th anniversary in the music industry.

The award was presented during the Ziyakhala Mo Sun City Festival, held in Sun City, North West, this past weekend.

Accepting the award, Sibongiseni Tshabalala, son of the group’s founder, Dr Joseph Shabalala, said they were humbled and honoured.

“Ukhozi FM celebrated us for the role we’ve played in nurturing and growing umculo wesintu. From the hills of Ladysmith to stages across the world, we’ve carried the sounds of our ancestors with pride,” he added.

Celebrating with global and local tours

To mark their milestone, Ladysmith Black Mambazo launched a North American tour in February.

The group performed in more than 30 cities across the US and Canada, with stops in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Following their return home, the group kicked off a national tour in May.

They have already performed in Johannesburg, with upcoming shows in Durban and Cape Town. The tour will continue throughout the year and conclude in December.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo still going strong after six decades

With a career spanning more than six decades, the group has earned global acclaim and multiple Grammy Awards.

Their signature blend of traditional Zulu harmonies continues to resonate with audiences beyond South African borders.

Reflecting on their journey, Tshabalala said it is a privilege to witness the legacy of the group continuing to grow.

“It’s amazing to walk in the footsteps of my father and the group’s founders. I’ve been with the group for over 30 years myself. The legacy continues to grow from glory to glory.

“In a few years, we’ll be marking 70 years — an incredible milestone not just for us, but for global music history. We thank South Africans, the continent and the world for their continued support,” he added.

