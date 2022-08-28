Lebo M ordered by US court to pay ex-wife nearly R500 000 – report

Citizen Reporter

South African composer Lebogang ‘Lebo M’ Morake’s personal life continues to make headlines this time in the United States (US).

The Lion King producer – who has been married seven times (twice to the same woman) – is entangled in a legal battle with one of his ex-wives, Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn.

Ndlovu-Goodjohn, who was Morake’s second wife, were in a decade-long court battle for the royalties of the successful theatre production, the Lion King.

WATCH: Lebo M shares shocking revelations on Podcast and Chill

Ndlovu-Goodjohn won the court battle, which was filed in the US.

Sunday World has reported that the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ordered Morake to pay approximately R450 000 ($26 678.75) of the legal fees Ndlovu-Goodjohn occurred.

Her legal team successfully opposed Morake’s bid in the Supreme Court of Appeal in California to review and aside a Superior Court order that had forced the producer to pay his ex-wife the money he owed her since February 26, 2007, the publication further reported.

The matter was heard by the Supreme Court in July.

The award-winning producer was also ordered to pay 40% of monthly gross earnings from his work to his ex-wife, which includes monthly payments of $10 000 for Ndlovu-Goodjohn’s legal fees.

Morake filed for bankruptcy in the US in 2017.

“If any of the monthly payments to be made by Lebohang Morake to Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn are more than 30 days late, then the full agreed upon amount of the arrears of the $350 000 minus any payments that have been made will be due and payable,” read the Supreme Court judgement.

READ MORE: Does Lebo M really owe 700k in rent?

The Sunday World reached out to Morake for comment and said he is unaware of the judgement, but will contact his lawyers.

The media personality last reported financial woes was in July 2021, when he reportedly owed R700 000 in unpaid rent at a multimillion-rand mansion in Lanseria, Johannesburg.