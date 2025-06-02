Lord of the Rings strikes again! Inside Lebo M’s latest engagement and marriage chronicles

Collecting engagement rings like Infinity Stones, Lebo M proves that love never dies.

Just when we thought the drama of Piano-Gate had finally hit its last note, millionaire producer and Grammy-winning Lion King maestro, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, is back on the charts, this time with a sparkling ring and a yacht in Dubai.

The Return of the King (of Engagements)

Yes, folks, the man whose love life rivals the complexity of a telenovela has popped the question again, marking what will be another engagement or walk down the aisle, depending on how you look at it.

Move over, Tolkien — there’s a new Lord of the Rings in town.

Lebo M and his rekindled flame, to Free state born beauty Malefu “Mel” Ntsala, were all smiles and sea breeze as they posed stylishly on a luxury yacht in Dubai. With Mel flaunting a glittering engagement ring and Lebo M dropping poetic captions, the couple looked every bit the part of Instagram’s power pair.

“The day we stop believing in love and possibilities is when we stop dreaming. Very grateful to find my dream come true and begin this new chapter,” wrote Lebo in a heartfelt post.

Let’s be honest, when your “new chapter” includes yacht pics, Dubai sunsets, and a diamond ring you can probably see from space, we’re all reading with popcorn.

ALSO READ: Kelvin Momo releases album amid speculation about his involvement at this year’s Redbull Symphonic

From breakups to boat trips: the Mel and Lebo M saga

Malefu “Mel” Ntsala. Picture: X



The road to this engagement hasn’t exactly been a Disney fairytale. Lebo M and Mel were reportedly previously engaged in 2018, but their love ship hit a reef when he decided to marry someone else.

That someone was Pretty Samuels, a union that, much like a badly written sequel, ended in a dramatic split just months ago.

Piano gate

LeboM and ex-wife Pretty Samuels. Picture: X

The feud between Grammy-winning composer Lebo M and his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, has intensified with the mysterious disappearance of a valuable Blüthner grand piano. Lebo M, whose real name is Lebohang Morake, accuses Samuels of stealing and selling the instrument on the black market, which has reignited tensions from their contentious divorce in 2024.

The situation escalated on 31 March when Lebo M’s associate producer, Khanyi Serakoeng, discovered the piano missing while preparing for an upcoming concert with renowned composer Hans Zimmer at Cape Town’s Grand West Arena on 18 April.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the producer is now firmly back in Mel’s arms and clearly on cloud nine. Or at least on deck nine of a super yacht.

ALSO READ: Lebo M divorce latest: ‘I fear for my life and that of my children’

Many rings to rule them all

Lebo M and ex wife Angela. Picture: X

If there were awards for Most Determined Romantic, Lebo M would’ve snatched the Oscar years ago.

His resilience in love, despite the public scrutiny, media frenzies, and occasional piano scandals, is both bewildering and oddly inspiring.

Past wives include:

Viveca Gipson

Nandi Ndlovu

Angela Ngani-Casara (twice!)

Engagements with actress Zoe Mthiyane and others

As one fan cheekily put it on X:

“At this point, Lebo M should be giving masterclasses in moving on.”

Fans: From cheers to curious side-eyes

Social media, of course, has had a field day. While some fans are raising their glasses in support, others are raising eyebrows in disbelief.

Yet, amid all the noise, one thing’s clear — the man’s got a type: smart, classy, and stunningly beautiful. And let’s face it, he’s got a good jeweller on speed dial.