Meghan Markle’s podcast reaches number one in US

Narissa Subramoney

Days after ‘VoetsekMeghan’ trended on Twitter, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s podcast titled ‘Archetypes with Meghan’ has reached the number one spot in America.

Markle has just unseated America’s favourite podcaster, Joe Rogan, for the coveted spot.

Fans have since flooded timelines on the app under the hashtag ‘Congratulations Meghan Markle’ just days after the Duchess of Sussex raised ire among South Africans over comments made during the podcast debut with guest, tennis star Serena Williams.

The fact that Meghan Markle’s #Archetypes unseated the Joe Rogan Experience as the #1 podcast in America & nine other countries suggests that hopefully more of us are interested in uplifting women of all ethnicities than in nurturing white male grievance.#CongratulationsMeghan pic.twitter.com/tmubrtbWGH — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) August 28, 2022

Markle’s podcast is also quickly becoming a favourite in other countries since the first episode aired five days ago.

Despite the negative reaction from South Africans on Twitter last week, it appears Markle hasn’t quite lost her sparkle.

I'm loving the way slowly the derangers last attack on #PrincessMeghan is backfired them ????????????????????,at end Meghan will win and SA and Africans will be ???? for being used by racist Brits. How do you say #CongratulationsMeghan in SA? pic.twitter.com/ejGbCnzaUt— D. Mathilde (Brazen hussy ????) (@yayamathilde) August 28, 2022

On Friday, angry South Africans accused the Duchess of Sussex of over-dramatising claims about a ‘fire’ that broke out in her son Archie’s room while they were in South Africa.

Markle said she had to go to an official engagement in Nyanga, Cape Town, while son Archie was being looked after by his “amazing nanny Lauren.”

Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when a heater started to smoke, but the incident left her ‘shaken’ and ‘in tears’.

The dutchess also remarked that they were expected to continue with another engagement shortly thereafter.

“I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ And so much, I think, optically. The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” she added.

But South Africans took issue with that and a few other points made in the podcast.

Markle had described the couple’s accommodation in Cape Town as a ‘housing unit’, which was the premises (read mansion) that houses the British High Commission in SA and could, as one user said: “house 80 Nyanga families”.

Fans also didn’t take kindly to Markle saying she opted for cheap clothes and couldn’t wear her expensive engagement ring while in South Africa, as the couple were accompanied by heavy security detail while on their visit.

