‘It doesn’t matter because he died’ – Musa Khawula opens up after accused of murder

Lethabo Malatsi

Controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula has been named in yet another scandal after the girlfriend of the late Wandile Khambule – who was allegedly murdered by Khawula – broke her silence about the events that took place on the day of Khambule’s death.

Khawula responded to the report by telling his side of the story in a Twitter space live audio stream.

Khambule’s girlfriend, Sweetness Jaftha, told Sunday World that on 4 March 2022, Musa came over to her place in Vredenburg, Western Cape, at about 5pm and demanded to see Khambule.

However, Wandile refused to speak to the entertainment blogger as “he was not interested in what he wanted to say because he was not interested in him romantically”.

“I then asked them to go [and] speak outside because there were other people in the house,” said Jaftha to the Sunday paper.

‘He bit and chewed Khambule’s bottom lip’

Moments after the two went outside, Jaftha says she heard a loud noise and people shouting “don’t stab him”.

“When I checked to see what was happening outside, I saw Khawula running after Khambule with a big knife [and] stabbing him, he fell in front of my brother’s bakkie. I then asked one of my friends to go try to stop what was happening. He stabbed him in his chest and in the back,” the distraught girlfriend said.

According to the Sunday World report, a friend of Jaftha allegedly managed to stop Khawula and took the knife away from him. She claimed Khawula allegedly bit and chewed Khambule’s bottom lip.

“I remember his last words before he died, he begged and pleaded with Khawula to forgive him if he had done anything wrong to him. I then asked Khawula what my partner had done to him and he said ‘this is our dog and I have killed him,’” Khambule’s partner said.

‘It doesn’t matter because he died’

During a live conversation on Twitter Spaces, titled Izani Sizohleba (come, let’s gossip), Khawula told his side of the story.

“I remember following him, believing we were walking to the car. However, we didn’t get to the car. He turned and picked up a bottle and threw it towards me, but I ducked,” the celebrity gossip blogger said.

Musa said he continued following Khambule, who then picked up another bottle – a Black Label beer bottle – and started hitting him with it. Musa claims to have blocked the bottle with his left arm, which had a cast on it as he says he was injured.

He said as the altercation continued, he picked up a knife which was on top of a sink, and stabbed Khambule in the groin “to get him off me – but it doesn’t matter because he died”.

“We continued fighting and later a guy came [and] separated the fight. I left immediately, because I thought if he comes up again, he’s literally going to finish me,” he said during the Twitter Space conversation.

That “it doesn’t matter cause he died” ????— biiiee (@La_Reine_Fro) August 31, 2022

No sense of remorse whatsoever m starting to think this guy akekho sharp????— Nokuthula Sithole (@majobe4life) August 31, 2022

The bottom lip that he bit and chewed, did he swallow it? pic.twitter.com/O9jeC88BZO— Thami???? ⓻???????? (@Sgananda_ZN) August 30, 2022

