CassperReply trends as fans dissect rapper’s response to Big Zulu

Kaunda Selisho

Weeks after its release, Big Zulu’s so-called diss track continues to trend as the rappers named in his song continue to respond to it. The latest response comes from Cassper Nyovest and has been trending as fans discuss his “bars” using the #CassperReply hashtag.

In the four-minute track, Cassper talks about how he was advised to ignore Big Zulu’s song and how he “put him on” by collaborating with him on a song that he had to “force”.

The rapper then goes on to allege that his rival does not own his own music before calling him a “b***ch” who needs to show his thong.

“This right here is karma for women that you abused” said the rapper, referencing the abuse allegations levelled against Big Zulu in recent years.

He pokes fun at his rival for being an “up and coming artist” at the age of 36 and accuses him of using Riky Rick’s death to try and get a hit after Big Zulu remixed his song and did a freestyle in honour of the late rapper shortly after his passing.

One of the people who weighed in on #CassperReply was another one of Cassper’s rivals, AKA, who tweeted a poo emoji in his comment about the song.

I swear his fans are always ready to hype whatever ???? he drops. Knowing that some of cassper's fans are grownups I feel so ashamed on their behalf, like where's your dignity? #CassperReply— AKA❼ (@akawoIrdwide) September 2, 2022

Although Cassper’s own fans were happy about #CassperReply, other Twitter users weren’t as impressed.

Cassper never disappoints when it comes to disappointments… without fail, he will hype his nonsense and not feel bad about it… maybe yile shlahla sentsango #CassperReply pic.twitter.com/R4HUfCDSr8— Graham (@graham_sabi) September 1, 2022

ALSO READ: Kwesta breaks down Big Zulu’s diss track

Cassper Nyovest is the best rapper in Africa � if you disagree with me you're absolutely correct#CassperReply pic.twitter.com/4rYhPCYo4z— Young man❤️???? (@age_paseka) September 1, 2022

Big Zulu revived SA Hip-hop.



K.O, Kwesta and Duncan gave it wings



Cassper destroyed it once again. Nig should go back to piano. #CassperReply— The Iron Duke (Unruly) ???????????? (@ScelonG) September 2, 2022

150 Bars

#CassperReply was released in response to an attempt by Big Zulu to “revive” local Hip Hop in the form of a diss track to local industry giants.

Late last month, Big Zulu released a track titled 150 Bars.

In the 5-minute and 36-second audio, he takes aim at the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O, Nota Baloyi and podcaster Silk Talk.

In some of the lyrics, the Zulu rapper goes after Emtee’s Mercedes Benz, his tattoos and his “empty garage”. One of his punchlines for Stogie T is directed at his weight, repeatedly calling him isdudla (fat).

On the song, he also claimed that the last hit “Mr Cashtime”, K.O, had was Caracara and AKA’s last smash hit was Run Jozi in 2014.

Just like Nicki Minaj did on her shoutout disguised as a diss track Barbie Dreams, The Imali Eningi rapper said the diss track is “all fun” and games as he still respects the rappers he just dissed.

Other rappers respond

“You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not Hip Hop”. AKA added there is no such thing as “an ubuntu diss track,” said AKA shortly after the song was released.

K.O responded with his own track, sharing a short snippet, with several punchlines against Big Zulu.

Some days later, Ngud hitmaker Kwesta released Quantham (First Load)’ where he criticised Big Zulu’s diss track, calling it a “groupie” response as he went in on every single bar.



All these developments come after unending claims that local Hip Hop is dead and that it was killed by Amapiano as the Hip Hop heavyweights of yesteryear are no longer perceived as relevant.

READ NEXT: Did Big Zulu’s diss track ‘revive’ Hip Hop?