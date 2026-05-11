How Wordz and Suhn hope to unite South African and Zimbabwean listeners with their new track

The pair recently released a new single titled The Truth.

South African rapper Wordz has collaborated with Zimbabwean rapper Suhn on a new single titled The Truth.

The track blends trap production with the traditional Zimbabwean mbira instrument.

Suhn, whose real name is Tafaro Dondo, said the song was created spontaneously during a studio session.”

“The songs we made in that period were very much spur-of-the-moment projects, so going into it, we had no idea what would come out,” he said.

He said producer MashBeatz started working on the beat before Wordz recorded the hook.

“Wordz hit the mic and immediately got into ‘It’s me, the truth; load up the loot,’ and from there it was a wrap,” Suhn said.

He added that the song’s message centres on authenticity.

“When it comes to the music, we are the truth. We’re not here to tell you that; we’re here to show you,” he said.

Unity through music

The artists met during Nasty C’s Ivyson Tour in Zimbabwe and later began working together after maintaining a friendship.

Suhn said he hopes the collaboration will help unite listeners in South Africa and Zimbabwe amid ongoing tensions.

“I believe music, well, all forms of art, are meant to unify cultures, perspectives, people,” he said.

“Art should bring people together to be enjoyed together. It’s that bridge that should connect people from different walks of life.”

He described his music as a reflection of his personal experiences and ambitions.

“My music is generally about telling the story of my life, the story of ambition, using what I have to reach my goal,” he said.

Suhn cited artists including Kanye West, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Daft Punk, Skrillex and Flume as influences on his sound.

The Truth is available on streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.