WATCH: Justin Bieber suspends world tour, SA dates up in the air

Sandisiwe Mbhele

International pop star Justin Bieber made a surprise announcement early on Wednesday, that he has had to suspend his world tour, the Justice Tour once again.

The Sorry hitmaker posted on his social media accounts that his health has taken a toll once again.

Bieber’s last performance was in Rio, Brazil, this past weekend. He said “he gave everything,” however he has to take a break.

Bieber first suspended his world tour in June, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The music superstar explained how Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) was affecting him. One of his eyes was not blinking and he couldn’t smile on one side of his face nor could his nostrils move.

On the announcement of his latest world tour suspension, he wrote on Instagram; “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil”.

The condition Bieber suffered from RHS, is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now,

“I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,”

“I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.”

He thanked his massive fan base for their thoughts and prayers.

Bieber is set to perform in South Africa in just a few weeks. Tickets have been sold for DHL Stadium, Cape Town, on 28 September and FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on 1 October.

Bieber’s team have not commented on how long the pop star’s break will be.

The Citizen has reached out to Big Concerts for comment and is awaiting a response.