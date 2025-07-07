Karlien van Jaarsveld: From a rebel with torn stockings, Derick Hougaard and into the fountain

Afrikaans singer and ex-wife of former Springbok Derick Hougaard, Karlien van Jaarsveld, reflects on love, loss and faith.

Award-winning Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld provided an intimate glimpse into her life – with all its ups and downs – in the first episode of kykNET’s new season of the short series Net Mens.

The leggy blonde musician, whose younger brother is the famous singer-songwriter Bobby van Jaarsveld, released her debut solo album, As die Gordyn Val, in 2010.

Intertwined with Karlien’s newfound stardom was her turbulent relationship with former Springbok player Derick Hougaard. Two years after their 2013 “dream wedding”, the couple made headlines with their high-profile divorce.

The Citizen reported last year on the rugby legend’s battle with prescription medication addiction, for which he received treatment at a private psychiatric facility.

Karlien van Jaarsveld: ‘Net Mens’

For Sunday’s Net Mens episode, Karlien and her current husband, the former rugby union player Joe Breytenbach, were filmed camping out on the farm Vygeboom with their children, Elah and Samuel.

The Sing vir Liefde hitmaker’s twins, Daniël and Eliah – born from her marriage to Hougaard – were also present.

The ‘eye of the fountain’

The episode opens with Karlien sitting at the picturesque farm’s original fountain.

“The greatest revelation I received from the Lord is about the fountain because the fountain is actually the eye – how the eye can renew and see differently,” the musician shared with viewers.

She also worked on a painting of an eye during the programme and spoke about the importance of honesty.

“Your lie must not become your truth – and for that not to happen, your fountain must open.”

Karien van Jaarsveld gets candid about childhood challenges

Karlien speaks candidly about her childhood – how the family moved frequently and how difficult it was to make new friends at each new school.

“We never had a lot of money, but Pieter [Bobby’s real name] and I each had a bicycle. Sometimes we’d meet at the bike shed during break and eat our sandwiches together,” she recalled.

Karlien’s father, Bob van Jaarsveld; her mother, Ronel Brink; and her sister-in-law, Annatjie van Jaarsveld, also appear on the programme, each sharing how Karlien has impacted their lives.

She also opened up about the impact her parents’ (Bob van Jaarsveld and Ronel Brink) rocky marriage and traumatic divorce had on her earlier life.

The rebellious years

On a lighter note, the songstress and her parents reflected on her rebellious years after matric – from her father discovering she hadn’t attended a single class in six months while supposedly studying marketing to her mother recalling torn stockings and black-painted nails!

Karlien eventually dropped out and joined Bobby’s band as a backing vocalist and guitarist. She later became a member of the group Die Melktert Kommissie, followed by her own rock band, Revolusie.

‘My people are my home’ – Karien van Jaarsveld

Although she’s passionate about her career as a solo artist, Karlien said that her home – surrounded by her four children – will always be her favourite place.

“My people are my home,” she stated firmly.

“Aunt Laurika [Rauch] has a song called Huis, in which she sings: ‘You don’t learn your lesson; it’s not an address – it’s your people who are your home’. I want to cry every time I hear it.”

Karlien van Jaarsveld and Derick Hougaard: ‘Deep need to save others’

Revisiting her marriage to Hougaard, Karlien explained that, as someone who grew up with trauma, she’s always felt a deep need to save others – and that was also a painful truth in her relationship with the former Springbok.

According to her, the miscarriage of their daughter, Evah, in 2015 marked a turning point in the once golden couple’s marriage.

Karien and Joe’s heartbreak

Karien and Joe’s daughter, Elah, suffers from a condition called portal vein thrombosis, which causes blood clots to form in the portal vein, which transports blood to the liver from the intestines. The blockage causes severe bleeding and hypertension.

Yet Karlien believes both that her miscarriage and Elah’s medical condition are part of God’s greater plan.

‘Everything in life is so finely intertwined’

According to the gutsy blonde singer, she finds meaning and symbolism in all aspects of her life – constantly tracing it back to her faith and her close relationship with God.

“Everything in life is so finely intertwined.”

Perhaps it’s her mother who sums up Karlien’s journey best: “Karlien is a sunflower that grew out of mud.”