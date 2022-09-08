Childhood star and father-to-be Psyfo graduates with an MBA

Lethabo Malatsi

The childhood star Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, famously known as Psyfo from his TV presenting days on YoTV, took to his Instagram account to share his milestone after graduating with a master of business administration (MBA) at the University of Pretoria (Tuks).

The 40-year-old actor captioned the post:

“Patience, resilience, sacrifice and effort! Today it gives me so much joy to be rewarded with the work I put in. Thank you University of Pretoria, @gibsbusinessschool for the great lessons and this achievement. I am an MBA graduate!”

Psyfo captured the moment by posting a photo of him dressed in his graduate gear, alongside his wife Amirah Ngwenya, who is expecting a baby boy.

Amirah congratulated her husband and shared a picture on her Instagram account which she captioned: “The year of congratulations. I’m so proud of us. We did it.”

Sidwell and wife Amirah Ngwenya. Picture: Instagram/sidwell_n

Industry peers congratulate Psyfo

The comments were flooded with industry colleagues and friends of the couple congratulating the MBA graduate – on both the couple’s accounts – with the likes of musical artist Sliqe, Minnie Dlamini and Nandi Madida, amongst others.

“Huge accomplishment [and] well done to your hubstar,” South African television presenter Ayanda Thabethe, who welcomed her first child in April, wrote.

“Congrats @sidwell_n massive achievement – everyone is proud of you! You deserve only the very best! Good luck champ,” one friend congratulated Ngwenya.

“Congratulations Ngwenya. Done and dusted,” television producer Thapelo Mokoena said.

Bun in the oven

After two years of marriage, the Ngwenyas announced they are expecting their first child.

Amirah shared a video which revealed a pregnancy scan through a hot cross bun – representing that there’s a bun in the oven.

She recently celebrated her baby shower with an intimate group of friends and family. The mother-to-be wore a white glitter body-hugging dress, with an Air Force head wrap.

