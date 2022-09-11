Celebs And Viral

Nadia Jaftha wins big at DStv Content Creator awards, plus other winners

South Africa’s favourite content creators were honoured at a glitzy event at The Galleria in Sandton on Saturday evening.

Nadia Jaftha wins big at DStv content creator awards
Picture: Instagram

More than 400 nominees, celebs, invited guests and sponsors put their best fashion foot forward on the blue carpet showing off their finest threads designed by South Africa’s celebrity designers for the first ever DStv Content Creator awards.

Hosted by comedian, Loyiso Madinga, the awards brought to life some of the most viewed social media reels and videos in the form of an opening dance piece, choreographed by none other than Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio.

This kicked off the show with energy and vibe and included dances and sounds from the likes of Moghelingz, Khanyisa Jaceni, Robot Boii and Chad Jones.

Halle B Berry and Dezz Lee broadcasted the awards live on the award’s entertainment platform partner, TikTok, which gave viewers at home a front-row seat to the action.

The biggest winner of the evening was Nadia Jaftha, who not only bagged the biggest award of the evening, the DStv Content of the Year Award, but also took home the Comedy Award and Thumb-stopping Award.

More entertainment on the way as DStv subscribers get Universal+

Speaking about her win, Nadia said, “It is an honour to win such an award, and never in my wildest thoughts did I think that I would win three awards. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to everyone who voted for any of the amazing content creators who were nominees in their respective categories.”

Here is the full list of winners at the DStv Content Creator awards:

Content of the Year Award presented by DStv
Nadia Jaftha

SOL Best Content Creator Award
Lemii Loco

Thumb-Stopping Award
Nadia Jaftha

Emerging Kasi Content Creator Award
Ms Lanii

Kasi Content Creator Award
Nathan Molefe

Alter Ego Award
Coconut Kelz

Comedy Award
Nadia Jaftha

Cause Award
Siv Ngesi (Sanitary Pad Vending Machine)

Netwerk24 Smaakmaker
Qman & Borrie

How I Shot It Award
Donovan Goliath

Social Commentary Award
Slaying Goliath

Podcast of the Year
Our Love Journey With Mpoomy & Brenden

Stitch Award
Yasien Fredericks

Performance Award (Music/Dance)
Rudi Smit

Film/Festival/Event Art Award
Daniel Rheed

Pop Culture Art Award
Falko Fantastic

Best Brand-owned Platform presented by Meltwater
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

Best Game/App Award presented by INJOZI
Savanna Cider Launches Gugu

Best Influencer Campaign Award
My Kreepy Teacher (Retroviral)

Fitness Award
Zinhle Masango

Beauty Award
Phaello Tshabalala

Fashion & Style Award
Kim Jayde

Foodie Award
Lorna Maseko

Automotive Award
Muzi Sambo Everything Cars

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

