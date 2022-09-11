Nadia Jaftha wins big at DStv Content Creator awards, plus other winners

Citizen Reporter

More than 400 nominees, celebs, invited guests and sponsors put their best fashion foot forward on the blue carpet showing off their finest threads designed by South Africa’s celebrity designers for the first ever DStv Content Creator awards.

Hosted by comedian, Loyiso Madinga, the awards brought to life some of the most viewed social media reels and videos in the form of an opening dance piece, choreographed by none other than Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio.

This kicked off the show with energy and vibe and included dances and sounds from the likes of Moghelingz, Khanyisa Jaceni, Robot Boii and Chad Jones.

Halle B Berry and Dezz Lee broadcasted the awards live on the award’s entertainment platform partner, TikTok, which gave viewers at home a front-row seat to the action.

The biggest winner of the evening was Nadia Jaftha, who not only bagged the biggest award of the evening, the DStv Content of the Year Award, but also took home the Comedy Award and Thumb-stopping Award.

Speaking about her win, Nadia said, “It is an honour to win such an award, and never in my wildest thoughts did I think that I would win three awards. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to everyone who voted for any of the amazing content creators who were nominees in their respective categories.”

Here is the full list of winners at the DStv Content Creator awards:

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers