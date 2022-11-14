‘Abuse is abuse,’ says Enhle Mbali after stranger threatens to leak her sexy pics

Kaunda Selisho

Over the weekend, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa took to social media to expose a person who had been threatening to expose her, complete with their uncensored phone number.

In the first frame of the post, the conversation begins with the mention of a man named Peter.

“Why are you telling me about Peter?” texts Enhle, to which the person on the other end responds “We have the sexy pics [you] sent each other that will get more views.”

She then accuses the person of using her name to lie before telling them that their message was an admission of “[illegally] tapping phones.”

The exchange then continues in the next frame with Enhle accusing the stalker of threatening her. Enhle took to her Instagram in a livestream to preface the post by explaining what had led to that exchange seen in the screenshots.

Threatening text messages sent to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa | Picture: Instagram

She said she had received some “weird calls”, the first being a call from a journalist she identified only as Theo.

“He said, ‘hey, I heard you broke up with your boyfriend,’ and I was like ‘what boyfriend, Theo?'”

She continued stating that she told him that she doesn’t know what he was talking about and that she had no idea who Peter was. Enhle then alleged that the journalist in question proceeded to invite her to “hang out.” She also said she found out who had been sending this information to the press.

According to Enhle, she got another call from a different person referring to her dating that same man.

“I know where things surface and I’m so tired of watching the same pattern happen to me. Lie after lie after lie…”

She continued to vow that she will not allow people to “bury” her.

Enhle said she will not publicise how she plans to deal with whatever is going on but promised that she would go the legal route to sort it out.

Who is Peter?

According to Metro FM, Peter Thapelo Sebiloane is the executive chairman and founder of a company called Ntsu e Ntsho. The 49-year-old is also often described as a very wealthy black industrialist and a true visionary.

“He was born and bred in Petrus Steyn, a small town in Free State. Good family values are an integral part of his story.”

In 2017, Metro FM reported that he was married with two children. Earlier this year, Sunday World reported that Peter and Enhle had been seen “canoodling” in Soweto.

Despite being married for some time, gossipmongers have linked him to many a young South African starlet over the years, including the likes of Ayanda Thabethe and Amanda Du-Pont. However, none of these claims has been proven to be true.

The same can be said for his rumoured relationship with Enhle Mbali which remains just that, a rumour.

Although many gossip outlets have reported on the rumour, neither Enhle nor Peter have publicly addressed it. Nor have they been photographed together.

Enhle hilariously addressed the rumour back in March by posting the video below on her Instagram.