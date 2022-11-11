Sipho Mabena
11 Nov 2022
5:00 am
Mbalula’s appeal of court order to protect Intercape a refusal to do the job he’s paid for

Sipho Mabena

Appealing an order to enforce the law essentially means government is seeking to be absolved of its responsibilities to citizens.

Fikile - Licensing
Minister of Transport, Mr Fikile Mbalula briefs media at Midrand, 2 September 2022, on driving licensing interventions progress. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s decision to appeal the court order to protect Intercape bus company from ‘violent’ taxi associations has been described as dangerous, mindboggling and a terrible precedent. Intercape has been under siege in recent months, allegedly from taxi operators in the Eastern Cape, with its buses being shot at or stoned and some areas in the province like Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tsomo and Idutywa declared no-go zones. Under attack Police have failed to act on the criminals targeting the company with tactics which include instructing the bus company where, when, and what to charge passengers, leaving them with no...

