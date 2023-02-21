Royal news: Adele and Ed Sheeran snub King’s coronation

Citizen Reporter

In this week’s royal news update, King Charles III visits Ukrainian troops training in the United Kingdom, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, steals the show at the Baftas and will Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at the King’s Coronation?

Kate Middleton’s recycled look

Considered the equivalent of the British Oscars, the British Academy Film and Television Awards took place on Sunday evening, honouring the best in the entertainment industry.

Numerous stars graced the red carpet such as Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler, who both won Best Actress and Best Actor for their roles in Tár and Elvis.

Other stars included Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Lily James, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett.

However, the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William, received the most attention.

Kate recycled the Alexander McQueen Grecian dress she wore in 2019, at the same event, however, styled it with black gloves, and floral earrings reportedly from Zara. William wore a fitted black suit with a bow tie.

William and Kate have attended the award show since 2010, as the prince serves as the president of the Baftas.

Will Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at Charles’s coronation?

With confirmed performances of Paul McCartney and South Africa’s very own Pretty Yende at Charles’s coronation, the release of other artists has been hard to come by.

It has been reported that award-winning artists, Adele and Ed Sheeran, have declined to perform at the coronation.

Adele reportedly declined the invitation and Ed Sheeran had a clash in his schedule as he is set to perform in the United States around May 7.

It was claimed by The Sun, that Adele doesn’t have any music commitments but has other engagements. According to British reports, the king and his team are very disappointed that the two biggest UK artists are unavailable.

It is rumoured that Lionel Richie is close to agreeing to perform with other artists expected, including Harry Styles and the Spice Girls.

King Charles visits Ukraine soldiers training in UK

Britain’s King Charles III on Monday went to view Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in trench warfare in southwest England, as Russia’s large-scale invasion of its western neighbour nears the one-year mark.

British forces announced last week, that they had reached a target to train 10 000 Ukrainian troops in six months, giving often inexperienced soldiers skills they can use on the front line.

The monarch went to the training site in Wiltshire in central England, where 200 troops are completing five weeks of basic combat training under Tony Harris, an army major from New Zealand.

Charles exchanged a traditional Maori greeting with one of the troops involved, who comes from New Zealand.

The monarch and the burly man in camouflage pressed together their noses and foreheads, a greeting called the hongi.

Charles also watched troops learning how to storm a trench during a gun battle.

He told a senior Ukrainian officer: “You are amazing. I don’t know how you do it. I am full of admiration”.

Harris said he and Charles had talked about the fact that in Ukraine “they’ve returned to trench warfare”, a type of fighting most synonymous with World War I more than a century ago.

“Because of the really stout defence the Ukrainians have put in… the large part of holding the line is digging in and preparing for the worst,” Harris said.

A further 20 000 Ukrainians are set to train in the UK this year.

Charles met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace when the wartime leader visited London earlier this month.

Zelenskyy thanked Charles for his “warm welcome and for supporting Ukrainian citizens who have taken refuge from the war”.

