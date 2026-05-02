BREAKING: Missing Vosloorus businessman Mazwi Kubheka found alive

Kubheka was found on Saturday, 02 May 2026.

Police have confirmed that local shop owner is Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka who was allegedly kidnapped, has presented himself at the Vosloorus Police Station.

Kubheka presented himself at the police station on Saturday, 02 May 2026.

Kubheka was allegedly abducted on 2 April 2026, after a dispute over business operations, sparking anger and growing calls for answers from the community.

He had taken over a spaza shop after foreign owners were removed from the area. Community members and his family revealed Mazwi had been pressured to sell his shop to foreign spaza shop owners.

Found

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the news.

“Lieutenant General Mthombeni has just announced that Mazwi Khubeka, who was allegedly kidnapped after a spaza shop dispute, has been found and is at the Vosloorus police station.

“He apparently presented himself at the police station this evening. Investigations are ongoing,” Mathe said.

Investigations

On Friday, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, confirmed that the national Crime Intelligence unit was investigating the disappearance of Kubheka.

“We have deployed the intelligence structures to assist with the case.

Manhunt

Gauteng Premier Panyaza tried to calm the angry crowd.

“An injury to one must be an injury to all of us. We must not allow people to do as they wish in our own country. From the bottom of our hearts, as the Gauteng Government, we are on this case. We’ll hunt, even if they can hide, we’ll get them.”

Protest

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo led residents to the Vosloorus Police Station, putting pressure on police for urgent updates on the case of the 27-year-old.

In a passionate address to the crowd, Khumalo called for discipline and full police mobilisation.

“Law enforcement bears the ultimate responsibility to crack this case. They must leave no stone unturned. Let’s be clear, it cannot be business as usual while a child of this community remains missing.”

*This is a developing story