AKA and Cassper almost come to blows over ‘Composure’ performance

Rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s feud seems to have gotten some wind beneath its wings this past weekend after the former performed his diss track against the latter during an event both attended.

The performance then led to a confrontation outside the event. Security had to intervene to keep the two rappers apart.

AKA and Cassper found themselves trending on social media as fans weighed in on the videos from the event.

“When it’s time to battle, we got to battle…” began the rapper before introducing his 2015 diss track, Composure, aimed at his rival.

“Where is that ni***h at, ay yo, ni***h where you at? I want you to stand up right now and take it with your chest,” he shouts as the opening beat for the song blares over the speakers in the venue.

The crowd can be seen and heard going wild before they sing along to Composure.

Cassper Nyovest was part of the audience that was watching AKA perform Composure???? pic.twitter.com/IUDW3CFTm9— SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) October 9, 2022

For years, the song has been hailed for being the kind of timeless diss track that hip-hop fans can listen to without it getting stuck in the moment.

In addition to “bringing the heat” with the lyrics, the song also just has a catchy beat.

Cassper confronts AKA

The video of the Composure performance was followed by shaky video footage taken outside of what looks like Cassper Nyovest confronting AKA after the performance.

Security personnel and friends quickly surround the two rappers as fans flock to the scene to see what’s happening.

The video cuts just as they are being pulled apart.

Cassper's team didn't want people taking videos ..tried to stop everyone from recording..He literally went after MeGa once he got off stage ..After the Composure performance . Here mate have at it pic.twitter.com/0IehZzRb6H— BRUCE BANNER (@ATS_TOIL) October 9, 2022

Cassper responds

Never one to be left out of a conversation, Cassper responded to the discussions over the fracas.

“Lol. I was just chatting with lil man and asking how he is doin? Wanted us to talk on the side, I told him it was time to finish this, as man. He ain’t want no smoke. I’ll tell you one thing, that guy ain’t coming to see me in the ring anytime soon. Nothing but fear in his eyes,” tweeted Cassper.

“All that trash talk woulda been great to promote the fight. All your antics, f*** it, you can even perform composure when you walk out into the ring. Stop running Kiernan, be that tough guy you claim are and come see me in the ring. Let’s give the people a show! You started this,” he added, trying to challenge AKA to be his next opponent in his on-going Celeb City boxing match series.

AKA, on the other hand, just retweeted love from his fans and thanked everyone who attended his recent performances.

Thank You to everybody who came to the shows last night … every one of them was special for me. Really really happy to be back in front of my people doing what I love. ????— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 9, 2022

