AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s beef may go legal

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The never-ending Hip Hop beef between Refiloe ‘Cassper Nyovest’ Phoolo and Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes sees no end after AKA threatened to take legal action.

Over the last few months, fans and those interested in the Hip Hop fraternity have been confused about whether AKA and Cassper disliking each other has softened, particularly after the video of them playing football together surfaced.

AKA’s refusal to get in the boxing ring to fight Cassper and the rivalry between them hasn’y been a hot topic of conversation as of late.

However, this changed during the last two weeks when AKA performed his hit diss track, Composure in front of Cassper. Fans expected that the rappers would fight each other right then and there.

A week later, Cassper posted a shocking image that purportedly shows AKA advertising his alcoholic beverage Billiato.

He captioned it: “Introducing the new Brand Ambassador of Billiato. Mix it with Lemonade”. Cassper was referencing AKA’s latest hit song, Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C.

Cassper Nyovest posted a photoshopped image of AKA promoting his alcoholic beverage.

The image confused many as they wondered if it was photoshopped. If you look closely at the image credits is a well-known photoshop account, @_Hybreed_.

Cassper said the image was all fun and games on his Twitter feed, however, AKA didn’t find any of this funny and said he is considering taking legal action.

“On Friday 14 October, the purported owner and major shareholder of an alcohol product made an announcement on multiple social media platforms accompanied by a manipulated image of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, alleging that AKA is the alcohol product’s new ambassador.

“The announcement is ill-considered and has and still continues to violate AKA’s rights to have his likeness and image protected by law.”

The statement reiterated AKA’s long-standing partnership with CRUZ Vodka despite them parting ways a couple of months ago.

“AKA is exploring his legal options in this regard”, the statement concluded.

Cassper thought it was unfair that he couldn’t be allowed to have a little fun on the internet and laughed off AKA’s statement.