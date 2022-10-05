Big Zulu accepts Cassper Nyovest’s boxing challenge

Lethabo Malatsi

Following his successful victory after his less than one minute fight with South African rapper – Priddy Ugly, record producer Cassper Nyovest might have a target on his back.

Prior to the success of his Celeb City 2 boxing match with the knocked out opponent, Cassper openly tweeted that if ever he wins the previous boxing match he wants Big Zulu as an opponent next.

“If I lose I will quit boxing forever, if I win I want to fight Big Zulu next. Nobody wants to fight Zulu so I’ll step up. But first, Priddy Ugly,” the amateur boxer wrote.

Big Zulu is easy work. https://t.co/AD67LPPu6U — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2022

It seems Big Zulu (his given name is Siyabonga Nene) is gearing up for the next “anticipated” fight. He responded to Cassper’s tweet by saying: “Sekuphelelephi ukunwaya isini ngegama lam, akeze la” (Are you done tarnishing my name? let him come).

Big Zulu subsequently requested a date and time for the match, “Khuleleka Qhawe lakithi, beka idate iskhathi, ngizobe ngikhona (Pray for our hero, set a date, I will be there),” he shared on Twitter.

Sekuphelelephi ukunwaya isini ngegama lam????????akeze la https://t.co/p025f4xi6h— Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) October 1, 2022

‘Little scared baby’

He cited he would rather enter the ring with Lemonade hitmaker, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, but “knowing the little scared baby he is, he is going to run and avoid this topic”.

I really want the AKA fight but knowing the little scared baby he is , he is going to run until until and avoid this topic. We all know he is scared of me so the question is for Cassper Nyovest. Who’s next ? Who would yall like to see me fight next? #CasspervsPriddyUgly— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 3, 2022

“I really want the AKA fight but knowing the little scared baby he is, he is going to run until and avoid this topic. We all know he is scared of me so the question is for Cassper Nyovest, whose next? Who would you like to see me fight next?” Cassper Nyovest wrote.

AKA offered him a fight just after sweared his parents.. It took Cass a year to respond now he wants aka to respond.. In fact aka now he's busy making good music ???? ???? ????— KING ???? HOLOHITO ???????????????? (@MhonePythius2) October 4, 2022

Recently Big Zulu attacked rappers in a diss track, titled 150 Bars, to “revive’ Hip Hop after many said the genre was dead.

The Mali Eningi composer took aim at the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O, Nota Baloyi and podcaster Silk Talk.

