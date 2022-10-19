‘This is one for the books’ – Cassper Nyovest gears up for his sixth Fill Up concert

Citizen Reporter

The Mahikeng-born rapper Refiloe Phoolo, known as Cassper Nyovest, gears up for his much-anticipated “Full Circle” concert after a two years break due the Covid-19 pandemic.

The much-anticipated Fill Up concert is expected to grace North West this festive season on 3 December, at Mmabatho stadium in Mafikeng. This is Cassper’s sixth Fill Up after the hard Covid-19 lockdown since 2020.

His previous Fill Up concerts were staged at The Dome, FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Royal Bafokeng and Moses Mabhida stadium, which were successfully sold out and the rapper hopes to do the same with his hometown concert.

The ‘Full Circle’

With this year’s theme: “Full Circle ”, Nyovest will give attendees their money’s worth with the jam-packed weekend and various parties before and after the concert.

“Cassper will be performing alongside a stellar line-up, some of the hottest names in the game right now. We are taking it home!” Cassper’s manager, Lerato “T-Lee” Moiloa, said.

Tickets will range from R150 to R350 and are available from Webtickets and any Pick n Pay nationwide.

Taking to his personal Instagram account following his boxing victory, “Don Billiato” was elated to announce his upcoming concert.

‘This is one for the books’

“Breaking News! FILL UP is back and we are going home. 3 December! Mafikeng, Mmabatho stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother’s house where I grew up. This is Full Circle for me,” the Any Minute Now (A.MN.) composer wrote.

He cited this as a “big moment” for him that he gets to return “home to perform for my people”.

“I cannot wait to put on an unforgettable show for the people of Bokone Bophirima! This is one for the books” Cassper concluded.

