Don’t attempt to go to AKA’s memorial if you do not have a ticket

Kaunda Selisho

The memorial for rapper AKA (Kiernan Jarryd Forbes) is fast approaching and it seems as though things are escalating as fans scramble for access to the memorial.

AKA’s memorial service was announced by his family on Tuesday, and tickets were made available for free via WebTickets, to ensure that capacity constraints for the venue were adhered to.

The tickets ‘sold out’ within hours and the Forbes family then had to issue a statement not only urging people not to show up if they did not have a ticket but to not pay people for tickets.

“Megacy, thank you for your overwhelming response to the Supa Mega’s celebration of life. All tickets have been fully subscribed and no more tickets will be allocated or issued.

“Please be reminded that anyone who does not have a ticket can still be a part of this experience by joining via live stream,” read a statement shared on AKA’s social media accounts.

WATCH: AKA’s family addresses claims of friends’ involvement in shooting

The family further urged people not to send money to anyone selling tickets as the tickets were made available for free.

“We humbly request that non-ticket holders do not come to the venue. Absolutely no tickets will be issued at the door.”

WATCH: A statement from the Forbes family

AKA’s memorial service open to the public but not his provincial funeral

AKA will be honoured in a public memorial on Friday, 17 February 2023, at The Sandton Convention Centre | Picture: Instagram

In light of who Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) was to music lovers across South Africa, his family has decided to open his memorial service to the public. It will take place on Friday, 17 February 2023.

The memorial service will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and Megacy,” read part of the statement.

Memorial details:

Date: Friday, 17 February 2023

Time: 3pm

Location: Sandton Convention Centre

The memorial will also be live-streamed on AKA’s YouTube page.

In addition to the public memorial, a private provincial funeral for AKA will be held on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

