Shaun Holland

The family of slain rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, addressed the media at Rockets in Bryanston on Wednesday.

The press briefing was the first time the public had seen the late rapper’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai since news of his passing.

AKA’s mother Lynn broke down as the family left the venue.

Kiernan will be honoured in a memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

