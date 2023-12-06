All roads lead to Mbombela for Sjava’s concert this weekend

Sjava tells us why he chose Mpumalanga and more...

Sjava Live Concert will take place at the Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga on Saturday. Picture: Instagram/@sjava_atm

Award-winning musician Jabulani Hadebe, popularly known by his stage name, Sjava, is gearing up for another dose of his much-loved one-man show.

For the first time, the highly anticipated concert will take place in Mpumalanga at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 9 December.

Speaking to The Citizen about his decision to finally do a one-man show in Mpumalanga, Sjava said: “I chose Mpumalanga because of the support they have given me over the years and, of course, the beauty of the province.”

To make the concert even more accessible, especially for those outside of Mpumalanga, Sjava and his team have organised travel packages.

The travel packages include hotel accommodation and luxurious transportation from other provinces like Gauteng and KZN.

He has also organised taxis from locations such as Bushbuckridge, Buffelspruit, Nkomazi, Tonga, Hazyview, and many more.

The concert line-up

The line-up includes a mix of hip-hop, maskanda, and Amapiano artists such as Focalistic, Emtee, Nasty C, Maglera Doe Boy, Saudi, Shwi, Mzukulu, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Anzo, and many more.

Sjava said fans should expect to enjoy good music and have a great time. He added: “We decided to do this show, especially around this time of the year, so that we get together, enjoy the music and have fun. More than anything, it’s for a good time, good vibe, and good music.

“And, when it comes to one-man shows, we always try to do it in December because it is big production, big budgets. It needs big preparations, and it needs time. We learn every year, and maybe one day we will end up doing it twice or three times a year.”

