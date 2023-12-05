Rethabile Khumalo celebrates motherhood as she welcomes her baby boy

Congratulations are in order...

Singer Rethabile Khumalo has given birth to her baby boy named Baby Culo.

The Uvalo hitmaker shared the exciting news on her Instagram page with a picture of her newborn, only his hand, and a heartwarming caption.

She said she is looking forward to embarking on the journey of motherhood and appreciates the support.

“Thank you for welcoming me to motherhood! It’s a privilege and a joy to be a part of this incredible journey.

“I’m excited to embrace the challenges and rewards that come with being a mother. I appreciate your support and encouragement as I navigate this new chapter in my life,” she wrote.

Fans and other celebrities, including DJ Zinhle, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

Rethabile’s baby news comes a few days after losing her best friend, dancer Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana, popularly known as Calvin Candiano.

ALSO READ: Makhadzi’s dancer Calvin Candiano has died

‘I will make sure he knows what an incredible friend and soul you were’ – Rethabile

In a lengthy tribute that Rethabile penned on Instagram, she said she was heartbroken that Calvin passed away before meeting her son.

She said she would tell baby Culo all about her late friend, their adventures, and the mischief they got into.

“Your memory will live on through me, and I will make sure he knows what an incredible friend and soul you were. I promise you this: I will ensure that he knows all about the amazing person you were.

“I know in my heart that you would have been the most incredible uncle, showering him with love, guidance, and laughter, just as you did with me. It breaks my heart that he will never get the chance to experience your warmth and kindness firsthand,” she added.

NOW READ: No show, storming out, division, and more inside ‘The Mommy Club’ reunion