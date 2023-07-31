Assault case against ‘Diamond & Dolls’ star Inno Morolong dropped

By Lineo Lesemane

Assault charges against controversial club host and Showmax’s Diamonds & Dolls star, Inno Morolong, have been dropped.

Inno was accused of assaulting Olwethu Magudumana, a fellow club host from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Olwethu opened the case in May this year, alleging Inno hit her with a bottle on the head at Maracana Club in Sandton.

She told Sunday World she dropped the charges because the situation is sorted, and Inno has apologised and shown remorse.

Inno told the publication the charges had a terrible impact on her career.

“I could not get jobs, basically my life was on hold because my reputation was damaged, so I couldn’t work.

“I am starting afresh, taking baby steps. Yes, I am working on myself. I am making peace with the people that I had verbal fights with, mostly on social media, because I am determined to become a new person,” she added.

‘I am toxic and I can be evil’ – Inno Morolong

During a recent interview with Hazel Mahazard on YouTube, Inno addressed her fight with singer Makhadzi.

She revealed her and the musician had kissed and made up after Musa Khawula leaked private chats between them, where she was body shaming the musician.

“I don’t know you. What do you want from me? With that body of yours, you look like a man. It’s like your a bodybuilder. Must I give you my surgeon’s number for free?” asked Morolong in the leaked chats.

In the interview, Inno admitted that she is toxic.

” I can be evil…But people that know me personally, know that I am very sweet…but I can be evil.

When Hazel asked if she enjoys poking other people and if she is not afraid to go to prison, she said she only speaks the truth.

“I am not a murderer, I am not a thief. I just have a big mouth, and with my big mouth, I don’t lie.”

