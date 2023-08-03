Healthcare worker hit on head with hammer inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital lift

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

A National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) staff member at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital was assaulted with a hammer on her head and robbed of her cell phone.

According to the hospital, the incident occurred inside a lift on Wednesday.

One of the CMJAH officials came to the victim’s rescue after hearing a woman screaming, however, when she rushed to help, the culprit had run away through the lift.

The staff member fought back and managed to escape the lift with serious injuries to her head.

She was rushed to the Casualty for medical attention and later transferred to another health facility for further treatment.

“Through CCTVs, our security has managed to identify the culprit and handed over the footage to the police,” said the hospital.

“According to our preliminary report, the suspect is a black male on a crutch, and who can only speak English. The suspect is tall, dark in complexion, and he was wearing a green jacket.”

Charlotte Maxeke appeals for help

The hospital has called on anyone with information that could lead to the possible identification of the suspect to come forward.

“CMJAH management would like to assure employees, patients, and the general public that their safety will always be a priority.

“That is why we have security on site 24/7 and have increased the number of cameras in high-risk areas.

“Our security personnel will always be available to accompany them whenever they feel unsafe walking to any section of the hospital or even outside the hospital.

“The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital condemns in the strongest terms the attack and mugging of healthcare workers.

“An attack on a healthcare worker is an attack on our most vulnerable communities, who are in need of our healthcare services.”

Healthcare worker raped

Earlier this year, a newly appointed nurse based at the Madumane Clinic in Greater Tzaneen Municipality was attacked while on her way to work.

According to the health department at the time, the nurse was attacked by a fellow male taxi passenger who had offered to accompany her.

“The man, who up to then looked unsuspicious and friendly, offered to accompany her as she walked to the clinic where she is based for work, but along the way he accosted and forcefully dragged her into the nearby bush, where he assaulted and raped her before disappearing with some of her belongings,” said the health department in a statement.

After the incident, the nurse managed to get up and call for assistance from a house nearby.

