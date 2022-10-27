‘Guys is Babes Wodumo okay?’ – fans out of concern over star’s tiny frame 

Kaunda Selisho

A recent photo of Babes Wodumo posing with fellow artist Dladla Mshuniqisi and an unidentified man has caused fans to worry about the reality star and Gqom musician as she appears to have lost a significant amount of weight.

“Yaphela ingane sibuka,” [she’s deteriorating right in front of our eyes] tweeted @FinestZungu_ along with some crying emojis and the picture that got everyone talking.

Babes Wodumo posing with Dladla Mshuniqisi and an unidentified man. Picture: Twitter

A number of mothers came to her defence stating that they also experienced a similar weight loss after they had their own children.

Ya only ladies will understand especially the mothers — Sthembiso S Ngemah ???????????????? (@Ngema_Sthembiso) October 25, 2022

“Can we please leave Babes Wodumo alone nkos’yam. This is tiring now. You guys are always talking about her weight loss and honestly it’s not okay. Babes doesn’t even have social media anymore, she’s literally not bugging anybody, she’s just at home minding her business,” responded @Amala_Graham.



“One thing about giving birth, it changes your body whether you like it or not. It’s unrealistic to expect someone to be the same but most of all, it’s none of our business,” added @mizzzidc.

Babes has a full time nanny who does everything for the baby, so I'm not sure what you mean here. Watch their reality she's busy partying with friends and living the life— uLolo Wenu???? (@LMcgai) October 25, 2022

Guys is Babes Wodumo okay?— ???????????????????????? (@ohyessratii) October 21, 2022

Last June, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha welcomed their first child, a baby they affectionately refer to as ‘Sponge’.

Babes Wodumo becomes a recluse

After making headlines for all the wrong reasons with her frequent social media outbursts, Babes Wodumo seems to be spending more time offline these days.

Her Instagram feed was last updated in April.

‘Uthando Lodumo’

For the past few weeks, viewers have been watching the Showmax Original reality show Uthando Lodumo which gives an inside look at the lives of Babes Wodumo and her husband, Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha.

In season one of Uthando Lodumo, we saw the controversial couple concluding their lobola negotiations, celebrating their star-studded wedding and anticipating the birth of their first child.

For season two the family of three returned to Showmax for another dramatic season that zooms into their lives.

The streaming platform promised that the new season will show what life has been like for the couple, drawing the curtain back to reveal the story behind the most contentious headlines of the past year, while also showing how the couple’s careers are evolving.