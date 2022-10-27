Could Nick Cannon be having his 12th child?

Kaunda Selisho

Social media is abuzz with talk of Nick Cannon having yet another child after one of the mothers of his children announced that she is expecting another baby. Model Alyssa Scott confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post this week.

In the picture, the model posed holding her first child with a very visible baby bump and captioned the picture “With you by my side…”

The pair are wearing blue which may be a hint as to what the gender of her baby may be.

People magazine reports that the model shares a son with Nick Cannon named Zen, who died at five months old, in December 2021, after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In the picture for her pregnancy announcement, she’s holding 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship.

At the time of writing, it was unclear whether or not Cannon was the father of the child she is expecting.

Nick Cannon’s children

Nick Cannon’s journey of fatherhood began in 2011, when he and American singer Mariah Carey welcomed their twins; daughter Monroe Cannon and son Moroccan Cannon.

In 2021, Cannon and DJ Abby de la Rosa welcomed their 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. A few months later, he and Alyssa had Zen.

Earlier this year, he announced that Abby was pregnant with his ninth child, and that she was expected to give birth sometime in October.

In July, the television personality took to social media to announce the birth of his eighth child Legendary Love Cannon who he shares with Bre Tiesi.

In August, he shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself and his very pregnant baby mama Brittany Bell posing at their pregnancy photoshoot. Cannon shared two children with Bell, daughter Powerful Queen Cannon who was born in 2020, and son Golden Cannon who was born in 2017.

