Barbie baby! Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley expecting their first child!

The three-time Oscar nominee appeared cheerful as she revealed her stomach while boarding a boat during a holiday to Lake Como with her spouse.

We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Picture: X/DailyMail

Barbie star Margot Robbie is expecting her first child.

Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are relieved that their pregnancy news is out, as they have disclosed that they “really wanted” to start a family early in their relationship.

According to sources for People on Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress and 34-year-old producer have “wanted to start a family for quite some time”.

The power couple are now focusing on their journey to parenthood after the happy news, confirmed earlier this week.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Sunday, Robbie proudly displays her small but visible baby bump in a white crop top.

The three-time Oscar nominee appeared cheerful as she boarded a boat during a holiday to Lake Como with her spouse.

Margot Robbie, 34, flashes her midriff in a cropped white top as she carefully boards a boat during Lake Como holiday with husband Tom Ackerley https://t.co/vHuMRm9krJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 7, 2024

A big Christmas dinner

The pregnancy comes seven years after she and Ackerley married in a private ceremony in her native Australia, reports E! News. Robbie had always longed to have a big family with Ackerley.

“When I imagine 30 years ahead, I envision a festive Christmas meal with many children,” Robbie shared in a 2018 interview. “But not now, that’s definite.”

In 2019, Robbie expressed annoyance about being asked in interviews about having children, according to The Independent UK.

‘Being married is the most fun ever’

They couple met in 2013 while filming the World War-2 set Suite Francaise in Belgium.

Robbie was an aspiring actress and Ackerley was the film’s assistant director. They later formed a production company called LuckyChap, producing films like Birds of Prey and Barbie, with Robbie as the lead.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” Robbie told People previously of their early romance.

“And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.

“Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before,’ Robbie said.

They started dating in 2014 and got married in 2016.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better,” she gushed.

NOW READ: ‘Let’s go party!’ Barbie readies to paint world pink