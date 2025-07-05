Gold and Glamour: Masango by Siphosihle dazzles at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

This year's Durban July theme celebrates local creativity, heritage and bold self-expression.

Mihlale Ndamase, Cyan Boujee and Gogo Skhotheni at the Durban July. Pictures: Supplied

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is in full swing at the iconic Greyville Racecourse, transforming the coastal city into a runway of high fashion, culture, and South African excellence.

This year’s theme, Marvels of Mzansi, is more than just a nod to beauty – it’s a celebration of local creativity, heritage, and bold self-expression.

From classic couture to proudly traditional garments, designers have interpreted the theme with flair and one name stands tall in the glittering crowd, Siphosihle Masango.

ALSO READ: PICS: What Mihlali, Gogo Skhotheni and Tbo Touch will be wearing at Durban July today!

A fashionable force from the City of Gold

Hailing from Gauteng, Masango is proving once again why his brand, Masango by Siphosihle, is one of the most sought-after fashion houses in the country.

Known for his detailed tailoring and artistic storytelling through fabric, Siphosihle brought a touch of Jozi glam to Durban, dressing some of the country’s most talked-about personalities for this year’s event.

Masango’s designs are being worn today by some of the biggest names in local pop culture – Cyan Boujee, Mihlali Ndamase, and celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede – each representing Joburg’s glitz, grit and cultural fusion.

Social media sensation and beauty influencer Cyan Boujee stunned in a structural gold corseted gown with sweeping metallic draping, exuding the kind of boldness only Masango could deliver.

“This is my superhero moment,” Cyan posted on her Instagram, referring to the Marvels of Mzansi theme while posing against the Durban skyline.

Mihlali Ndamase, no stranger to red carpets, took a more subtle yet equally powerful approach.

She wore a regal black velvet number embellished with hand-beaded Ndebele motifs across the bust and sleeves.

The look nodded to cultural royalty while keeping with Masango’s signature luxury.

Stylist Phupho Gumede – who has been making waves not only for his own style but also for that of his celebrity clients – showed up in a sharp, gender-fluid emerald green suit featuring layered fabrics and dramatic shoulder detailing.

It was a standout moment that merged fashion-forward thinking with African identity.

ALSO READ: Marvels of Mzansi: What to wear to the Durban July 2025

Design with a Purpose

Masango doesn’t just design clothes – he tells stories.

“My pieces are about where we come from, but also where we’re going.

“Marvels of Mzansi isn’t just about land or architecture, it’s about people – people who shine despite the odds,” he said in a quick interview at one of the marquees.

What sets Masango apart is his ability to merge structure with soul and this year’s Durban July collection was no exception.

Every stitch and silhouette spoke to South Africa’s resilience, vibrancy and ever-evolving fashion scene.

NOW READ: Here’s to a Royal Victory at Durban July