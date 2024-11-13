After her death: Bella Bradford’s last message to fans surfaces on TikTok

“I have terminal cancer and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I’ve passed away.”

“I wish you all a beautiful life and please remember to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old.” Picture: Instagram: Bella Bradford

Australian TikToker Bella Bradford’s farewell message was shared in a video on social media after her death at the age of 24, following her battle with cancer.

Bradford, who had previously opened up about being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her jaw muscle, shared the heartbreaking news of her own passing in a video posted to her channel on 31 October.

According to the note included with the post, she passed away on 15 October, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 24, reported ENEWS.

“I have terminal cancer and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I’ve passed away,” Bradford said in the video. “But I wanted to do one final ‘Get Ready with Me’ because I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this fun journey, and yeah, I hope you will look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day if you ever needed to feel.”

Watch: Bella Bradford’s final good buy

@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA ♬ original sound – Bella Bradford

Bradford’s final ‘Get Ready with Me’ hits home

She also shared a poignant message with her followers about cherishing every moment.

“Remember that you live every day and only die once,” Bradford added, “so everything helps.”

The video served as a final “Get Ready with Me” post, a popular format where influencers showcase their fashion and beauty tips.

The video, shared earlier this month, has been watched by more than 4.7m viewers, according to Sky News.

In a caption posted with the clip, Bradford wrote: “Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.

“I wish you all a beautiful life and please remember to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old.”

She finished by writing: “Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion.”

Bradford posted regular outfit updates as well as health updates. After sharing her outfit details in her final video, she concluded by saying: “Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives. I wish all the best for every single one of you.”‘

Bradford’s brave battle with uncurable rhabdomyosarcoma

Bradford had been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer that affected her jaw, in 2021. She spoke at length about her diagnosis in a TikTok posted in May, HUFFPOST reported.

“I thought it was my wisdom teeth. Turns out it wasn’t,” she said in that video. Though she’d undergone chemotherapy and multiple surgeries to reconstruct her jaw following the diagnosis, she added, “Unfortunately, I’m incurable.”

According to her obituary, Bradford “is survived by her mum, Jill, sister Ash, extended family and many close friends”. She was predeceased by her father, with the obit saying, “May she rest in peace as she joins her beloved dad, Brian.”

NOW READ: James Van Der Beek diagnosed with colorectal cancer