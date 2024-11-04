Actor James Van Der Beek diagnosed with colorectal cancer

Walker star James Van Der Beek has reportedly been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum, parts of the large intestine in the digestive system.

The 47-year-old American actor told People that he has been dealing with the diagnosis privately.

“I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Van Der Beek said he wanted to raise awareness and share his story on his own terms.

“But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and focusing on my overall health with greater dedication than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready,” he added.

He said he would share more about his journey when he is ready, adding that he and his family are grateful for all the love and support.

“Each year, approximately two million people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them…

“Apologies to all the people in my life whom I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it.”

James Van Der Beek to appear on ‘The Real Full Monty’

According to TMZ, Van Der Beek is set to appear on The Real Full Monty, a television special, which aims to promote awareness of cancer screenings.

Airing in December, the programme will feature a group of male celebrities, including Taye Diggs, Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey, and others.

The show encourages men to prioritise health screenings for colorectal, prostate, and testicular cancers.

