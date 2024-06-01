Bennifer spotted wearing wedding rings amid split rumors

“They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Ben Affleck has reportedly reached a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has “moved out” of their shared home. Picture: Instagram: jlo

Amid rumors of a split, Ben Affleck, 51, and Jennifer Lopez, 54, known as Bennifer, were both spotted wearing their wedding rings while out in Los Angeles on May 16.

Despite speculation about their marriage, the Oscar winner and Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer were seen separately, with both Ben and Jen sporting their rings.

Ben was seen driving solo in Los Angeles, with his left hand clearly displaying his ring finger. Meanwhile, Jennifer arrived at an L.A. dance studio, still wearing her wedding ring and ready for some choreography action, reports E! News.

Zero public appearances

The couple hasn’t been seen together publicly since March 30 during an outing in New York. Jennifer also raised eyebrows by liking an Instagram post on March 19 about healthy relationships, hinting at possible issues.

According to a source exclusively speaking to In Touch, Ben Affleck has reached a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has “moved out” of their shared home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider reveals. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Bennifer observed spending time apart

Fans have observed the couple spending increasing amounts of time apart in recent weeks. Ben notably did not accompany his wife to the Met Gala on 6 May, citing filming commitments, but the source suggests he has “decided to call it quits” on their marriage.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds. “Ben already moved out, and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

“Jen and Ben are facing challenges in their marriage,” another source exclusively told Us Weekly. “The issues began a few months ago when Jen began increasing her work commitments and preparing for her tour. Jen is very focused on work,” the source said. “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

