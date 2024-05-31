Hailey Bieber shows off baby bump after keeping it secret for 6 months

Hailey Bieber proudly showcased her bare baby bump in a crop top for the first time alongside Justin Bieber, after keeping her pregnancy secret for six months.

Hailey, who is reportedly six months along, showcased her bare bump in a stylish white crop top paired with an oversized black blazer with padded shoulders. Picture: X/Mirror Celeb

Pregnant Hailey Bieber recently showed her baby bump while stepping out with husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model and the 30-year-old Love Yourself hitmaker were seen leaving an office building in Los Angeles. They await the arrival of their first child, reports Daily Mail.

Hailey, who is reportedly six months along, showcased her bare bump. She wore a stylish white crop top paired with an oversized black blazer with padded shoulders.

The fashionista completed her ensemble with baggy black pants and chunky black boots.

Meanwhile, the singer opted for a casual-cool look, sporting a graphic T-shirt and neon green basketball shorts. However, he was not wearing his new wedding ring.

Hailey Bieber shows baby bump in crop top as she's seen with Justin for first time since reveal https://t.co/oi8Cd9jWbv pic.twitter.com/OVWeGUERDl — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 15, 2024

Renewed love for the couple

The singer and model shared photos from their recent vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii, the day before. The couple also used the occasion to announce they are expecting their first child together.

Justin and Hailey wore Tiffany Forever bands to celebrate their vow renewal. The rings, made of platinum with a full circle of diamonds, were prominently featured in the photos, reports PEOPLE.

The shared images included a close-up of Hailey’s growing bump with Justin’s hands around her waist and a romantic embrace where they shared a kiss.

For the renewal, Hailey donned a white, off-the-shoulder lace gown by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, complemented by a matching veil. She completed her ensemble with SL 462 sunglasses.

Justin and Hailey’s relationship timeline

Justin and Hailey Bieber first crossed paths in 2009. He was then 15 and she was 12, when they performed Baby on the Today show.

After sharing a passionate New Year’s Eve kiss in 2016, Justin Bieber seemingly confirmed his relationship with Hailey just before Valentine’s Day. However, the couple split shortly after, reports Brit+Co.

In 2018, they reconnected at a Miami conference, and by then, according to Hailey, they were past the drama. Things fell into place quickly, and their engagement was announced in July.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. This was just two months after their engagement.

A year later, they marked their union with a larger celebration in Bluffton, S.C., surrounded by loved ones.

Tiffany wedding bands were also exchanged during this ceremony as they said their vows.

