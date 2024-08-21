‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Themba Broly on new music, eyeball tattoos, and more

Themba currently stars on his reality show 'Themba: My Inked Life'

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba Broly is gearing up to release new music.

The reality TV star is also working on launching a new podcast.

Speaking to The Citizen, Themba said he has been working on new jams and feels ready to share them.

“I have been stacking up new music with a lot of features. Now, I want to release them along with music videos altogether.

“I am also stepping into the podcasting world with fresh content focused on art.”

He shared that the podcast will explore a range of topics, including tattoos, piercings, music, and beyond.

“I just want to teach people about art and also get other people’s perspectives about art,” he added.

In addition to his music and podcasting projects, Themba continues to captivate audiences with his reality TV show, Themba: My Inked Life.

The second season, which premiered on 9 May on Mzansi Magic, offers viewers a glimpse into the complexities of his life and career.

It also showcases his journey as he strives to become a more present and better parent and reconcile with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Mpho Wabadimo, the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 3.

Themba on eyeball tattoos

Recently, Themba sparked a frenzy on social media with “eyeball tattoos” pictures.

Clearing the air, the reality TV star said the picture was edited to create momentum.

“I did not get the eyeball tattoo. It was a default in editing. We were trying to fix a flaw, and the filter accidentally went to my eyes. I posted the picture to create momentum for my next pictures.

“By the time I shared the original image, people were already buzzing about the “tattoo” one,” he explained.

