‘We’re taking people back to the 90s’: Mpho to honour Mandoza with Nkalakatha music tribute

Mpho said she plans to take the event to all provinces.

The Mandoza Foundation will be hosting a special musical in honour of the late Kwaito legend Mandoza.

25 Years of Nkalakatha: A Theatrical Tribute to Mandoza will take place at the Soweto Theatre from the 18th to 19th September.

Mandoza’s hit song, Nkalakatha, which became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s, will be at the heart of this tribute.

The event will also serve a broader purpose by promoting awareness of important social issues such as substance abuse, mental health, stroke, and gender-based violence.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mpho Tshabalala, Mandoza’s wife, and founder of the Mandoza Foundation, said they plan to take the musical nationwide this year, ahead of a big event that will celebrate 25 years of ‘Nkalakatha’ next year.

“We decided to do ‘Road to Nkalakatha’ with this musical because next year marks 25 years since the release of Nkalakatha.

“This is not just about celebrating the song, but also my husband. There’s no Nkalakatha without Mandoza.”

Mpho also shared that her two sons will actively participate in these events.

“My sons are really involved. I wouldn’t say much about my daughter—she’s still a bit young, but she’s also just a supporting structure.

“So, my family members are a huge part of this project since, as we say, the legacy lives on. It’s their legacy.”

‘Taking the audience back to the ’90s’

Mpho said the event will transport the audience back to the ’90s, with the theme and nostalgia-filled performances.

“I feel like a lot of Mandoza’s collaborations were never given proper playtime and everything. So, the performances will feature people he collaborated with.

“Unfortunately, people like Brenda Fassie, whom he worked with, have also passed on. People never knew that he had a song with Brenda Fassie,” she said.

The musical will feature appearances by prominent artists like Zola 7, M’du Masilela, and Pitch-Black Afro, just to mention a few.

“People should come through; they will be surprised to see who will be there. So, we’re just taking them back to an era of the ’90s. They must just come through and dress up. The theme is, ‘let’s go back to the ’90s and have fun,’” she added.

Mpho also admitted that organising such a big tribute has not been without challenges, saying she has been facing difficulties in securing funding.

“Things don’t always go 100% the way you plan them. Sponsorship and funding have been a big problem so far. So funding is one of the challenges that we really have when we do projects like this.”

