‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Christall Kay gearing up for musical comeback

Christall is also embarking on new business ventures

Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay is set to return to the music scene with a series of new releases.

Christall has already made notable strides in the music industry. Her first single, Set Apart, charted at No. 55 on the Billboard Airplay US charts years ago, and her songs have been played on numerous radio stations across South Africa.

Speaking to The Citizen, the reality star shared her excitement about her upcoming projects.

“I’ve had a lot of songs waiting to be released. I’ve been working on music without going public with them yet, so a lot is coming through soon.

“The first single we’re focusing on is called God Knows I Could Fall For You. It’s a beautiful love song with a Taylor Swift vibe, speaking about the absolute love of your life.”

Before becoming a reality TV star, Christall had already embarked on a musical journey, performing at festivals, shows, and concerts both in SA and abroad.

In her new music, she collaborated with renowned artists, including local and international stars like Buffalo Souljah from Zimbabwe.

“We’ve done something quite special, which will be released soon. I also plan to re-release some of my older songs on iTunes and other platforms, as many of them have expired and are no longer available. Fans have been clamouring for them, so this will be a great opportunity for them to access those tracks again,” she explained.

She added: “I really want to devote a lot more time to my music; it’s my main passion. I’m also hoping to get back to Los Angeles, where I was received extremely well. I received a Pop Artist of the Year award from an independent music organisation there a couple of years ago.”

Christall’s other ventures

As she prepares for her musical comeback, Christall has also ventured into the real estate business.

“I’ve always had a passion for beautiful, exquisite properties. I started in the film location business, sourcing everything from rundown shacks to beautiful mansions for different scenes in movies. Now, I’m moving more into the mainstream real estate space, specifically luxury real estate.”

Reflecting on her varied career, Christall shared that her journey began as a teenager.

“I started modelling when I was 16, sneaking off to do shoots while still in school. Later, I ventured into law, where I practiced for nearly 20 years. But I always kept a foothold in the entertainment industry.”

Her entry into reality TV came when she was spotted for The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

“That’s what got me on to the prime-time TV show. And now, Ultimate Girls Trip, which was such a huge success.”

With Ultimate Girls Trip behind her, Christall said she is eager to explore new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“I’m looking forward to new invitations to shows and perhaps getting into something more serious in acting, like a feature film. I would love to star in one,” she said.

NOW READ: Rasta teams up with young artists to honour Connie Chiume and Zanele Mbokazi