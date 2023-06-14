Boity returns to the mic after hiatus, hints at working with Emtee

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Boity shared her short version of the hit-song by Pretoria rapper Loatinover Pounds through SA Hip Hop Experts.

Rapping in the same flow Loatinover Pounds utilised in the original version, Boity reflected on her student life days in 2009 and dropping out because her parents couldn’t afford to pay her fees.

She raps that she decided to try her luck in the big city of gold and celebrates the strides she’s made.

@Boity is back in studio and had to jump on #Soshplata beat, guess what? She killed it 🔥🥺🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jDgIBw1szc— SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) June 13, 2023

“Now look at me now, I’m still on the scene, the biggest in town, I am a queen,” she raps with bravado in the last line.

You would swear Boity, whose real name is Boitumelo Thulo, is a younger version of Lil’ Kim in the short video she shared, where she’s wearing a black suede-like bomber jacket with a big gold chain the size synonymous with rappers and shades that nearly cover her whole face.

She stands in front of what seems like a Range Rover in a driveway.

Fellow rapper Emtee asked for a feature from Boity, which she responded to with a simple “I’m ready when you are, G”.

Boity’s rap journey

Boity’s journey in rap music began around 2018, when she shared the stage with award-winning rapper Nasty C on e-TV’s Club 808 where they performed Nasty C’s Juice Back.

She didn’t have her own verse on the song but rapped to Nasty C’s lyrics.

But she came into her own during the Migos Culture Tour in Joburg, where she again performed with Nasty C to debut a song they did together.

The song that really earned her some industry respect was Wuz Dat, where her flow fit like a hand in a glove on the beat.

She has Nasty C on the song and an unconfirmed rumour was that the emcee from Durban was the one who actually penned her rhymes.

In 2020, she released her debut album, 4436 with songs like Bakae and 018’s Finest were the stand outs. She’s has been warmly welcomed in the rap game, with a number of renowned rappers giving her their endorsement or a co-sign as it’s known in Hip Hop lingo.

Boity’s last release was 2021’s 018’s Finest Remix.

